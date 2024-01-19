Ukraine would like to rely on China for peacebut a wait-and-see approach would be the prevailing strategy in Beijing while another conflict, the one which now concerns the Greater Middle East, captures international attention and the Asian giant's plans seem focused on Gaza. Almost two years have passed since the start of the war in Ukraine, following the Russian invasion that began on February 24, 2022, Ukrainians were hoping for a meeting with the Chinese in Davos at the World Economic Forum.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has made no secret that he would “very much like” China, considered Moscow's most powerful political ally, to be involved in the Ukrainian peace formula. Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, quoted by Interfax-Ukraine, clearly said that Kiev wants more contacts with Beijing at “all levels”. Yet, CNN highlights, Chinese Prime Minister Li Qiang seems to have left Davos without meeting Zelensky. Not to mention that Li, in his 25-minute speech, didn't really talk about foreign policy. He only used the intervention to reassure China's economy. While on the same days the head of Chinese diplomacy, Wang Yi, has kept the focus on Gaza high.

Politico wrote about what would have been the hope in Kiev in view of Davos, i.e. face-to-face (even if not on the agenda) and frank talks with interlocutors from the People's Republic, and how in fact Ukraine has made no progress towards convincing China to engage in negotiationswith Zelensky and Li who were unable to speak to each other. According to the newspaper, it was the latest sign that the Asian giant has no intention of pushing for an end to the conflict in Ukraine, which is preparing to enter its third year while China and Russia have continued to strengthen diplomatic, economic ties and in matters of safety. Citing US sources on condition of anonymity, Politico wrote about a deliberate decision by the Chinese not to meet the Ukrainians. According to a source, the refusal to meet with the Ukrainians came after Russia's request to stop diplomatic talks with Ukraine.

According to analysts cited by CNN, it is It is unlikely, at this time, that Beijing will consider using its levers on Moscow, especially on the terms of the Ukrainians. Because – explained Yun Sun, director of the China Program of the Stimson Center think tank in Washington – the Dragon “thinks it already plays an important role in moving towards peace”. But “the Chinese version of peace is not what Zelensky wants to see.” Not to mention that in recent months China has presented its peace proposal which – despite the Ukrainian position – wants a ceasefire without the withdrawal of Russian troops as a precondition.

Thus, after Davos, according to observers cited by CNN, China's wait-and-see approach to any further pressure to end the conflict was highlighted. And, says Sun, “in the past China may have wanted to mediate because it didn't want Russia to lose too much, but now there is less concern on that front” and the Asian giant is “more incentivized to observe developments on the ground”, a factor that “will form the basis for any peace negotiations”. Furthermore, “now that the US is distracted from Gaza and resources available to Ukraine are more limited, things have shifted in Russia's favor” and “there is even less reason for China to 'promote a fair peace '”.

Meanwhile the Asian giant calls for an “immediate and global ceasefire” on Gaza and a “larger-scale, more authoritative and more effective international peace conference” as well as a clear roadmap for implementing the two-state solution. The fact remains, CNN highlights, that it is not clear to what extent China has the possibility of having a strong role in the region in this sense.

Yet, according to analysts, the conflict is an opportunity for Xi who seeks to reposition Beijing as an alternative to the US, with a particular focus on the Global South. “When it comes to the war in Gaza, most countries in the Global South strongly oppose what Israel is doing – observes Alex Gabuev, director of the Carnegie Russia Eurasia Center in Berlin – and it is a conflict in which to present oneself as an actor for peace and a negotiated solution attracts much more sympathy (in the Global South) than the war in Ukraine.”

The proof of Beijing's interest will be, according to CNN, the next peace summit in Switzerland announced by Zelensky in Davos. But Beijing's Foreign Ministry has so far refused to answer the question whether China was invited. In any case, Sun reiterates, “lChina will not support conditions that Russia opposes“. And for now the Dragon could remain on the 'margins', at least until it perceives the possibility of a compromise between Kiev and Moscow. In the meantime yesterday the People's Republic offered to mediate between Pakistan and Iran.