Middle East | CBS: US plans to strike Iranian targets in Iraq and Syria

A drone strike in Jordan killed three US soldiers over the weekend. The US blames Iranian-backed forces. Iran has denied the accusations.

United States has approved plans for strikes on targets in Iraq and Syria that include Iranian forces and facilities, US media reports CBS News based on their own sources.

Also the Minister of Defense Lloyd Austin tells of The Guardian according to the United States has decided on several days of attacks in the region. Austin, however, says the targets of the strikes are Iranian-backed fighters and does not mention Iran's own forces, as CBS says.

The planned strikes are said to be in response to a drone strike in Jordan last Sunday that killed three US soldiers.

“We will continue to work hard to avoid a wider conflict in the region, but we will take all necessary steps to defend the United States, our national interests and our people,” Austin said at a Defense Department news conference on Thursday.

of the United States president Joe Biden told already on Tuesday according to news agency AFP, he has decided how to respond to the attack. However, Biden told reporters that he does not want the war to expand in the Middle East.

Biden blamed Iranian-backed forces recently operating in Syria and Iraq for the attack in the northeastern part of Jordan near the border with Syria, and said the United States would hold the perpetrators accountable. Iran denied the US accusations.