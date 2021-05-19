Israel’s deadly bombardment of the Gaza Strip turns heads to the Hezbollah Lebanese to see if he decides to intervene. But for analysts, the Iranian-backed Shiite movement does not seem inclined to risk open conflict.

The rocket fire from Lebanon – the last four this Wednesday, which deserved an Israeli artillery response -, they reignited tensions on the border. But in a crisis-ridden Lebanon, the powerful Muslim Islamic organization is keeping a low profile.

“Nothing currently suggests an escalation”, estimates Sadiq Al Nabulsi, a Lebanese university student close to Hezbollah. “The decision to go to war is traditionally taken by Israel,” he recalls.

Founded in the 1980s To carry out a guerilla against the Israeli occupation in southern Lebanon, Hezbollah – classified by the United States as a terrorist group – became over the years an influential regional actor, militarily involved in the war in Syria, installed in Iraq and accused of being present in Yemen.

I support the Palestinians in Theran, Iran. AP Photo

The only Lebanese faction that retained its arms after the civil war (1975-1990), the Hezbollah has a more powerful arsenal that the Lebanese national army, a situation that justifies by its role of “resistance” against the Israeli enemy.

In 2006, a devastating war lasting a little over a month pitted him against the Hebrew state. The conflict left more than 1,200 dead on the Lebanese side, mostly civilians, and 160 from the Israeli side, mostly military.

Since then, through an almost tacit agreement, the two parties avoid any escalation.

No aggression



This has been kept despite three wars in the Gaza Strip between the Islamist movement Hamas – in power since 2007 in that enclave – and Israel in less than fifteen years (2008, 2012 and 2014).

And also despite Israel’s recurring airstrikes against Hezbollah in Syria. And the sporadic exchanges of fire on the Israeli-Lebanese border, often followed by delicate maneuvers from both sides to avoid the worst. saving honor.

“Any minor incident can trigger a snowball effect, any miscalculation could lead to escalation“Nabulsi emphasizes.

Lebanon held its breath Monday night when rockets fired in the direction of Israel fell on its territory. In retaliation, the Israeli army responded with artillery.

It was about second incident of this type since the beginning on May 10 of the hostilities between Israel and the Palestinian armed groups in the Gaza Strip, in particular Hamas and Islamic Jihad.

Three rockets were fired on May 13 at Israel from land near a Palestinian refugee camp in southern Lebanon. They fell into the Mediterraneanaccording to the Israeli army.

Sources close to Hezbollah rushed in deny all responsibility.

The head of the Hezbollah, Hasan Nasrallah. AFP photo

The organization took a similar attitude when one of its members was killed by Israeli gunfire on Friday at a pro-Palestinian demonstration on the border. He greeted the memory of the “martyr”, but He avoided claiming revenge.

Hasan Nasrallah, head of Hezbollah, reiterated in early May the group’s traditional position: to offer unconditional support for the Palestinians and salute the intervention of armed groups in Gaza.

“But we will not be more realistic than the king“he said, explaining that” the main responsibility rests with the Palestinian people. “

As always, he warned Israel that his movement I would not hesitate to answer if it was provoked in Lebanon.

For analyst Talal Atrissi, from the Lebanese university, the movement could provide financial, military or logistical support – as in the past – but a direct attack by Hezbollah against Israel would open a war on multiple fronts, for example in Syria.

“Nothing indicates that there is any kind of intention for this kind of war “, Atrissi added, highlighting the dire situation in Lebanon.

AFP Agency