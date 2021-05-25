Middle East Blinken: Hamas will not benefit from the reconstruction of Gaza

The Israeli prime minister threatened with a severe backlash if the ceasefire was violated.

The United States foreign minister Antony Blinken recalled on Tuesday that international aid for the reconstruction of Gaza must not benefit Hamas, the extremist organization that rules the region.

“We will be working closely with our partners to ensure that Hamas does not benefit from the assistance,” Blinken said.

According to the Foreign Minister, relations between Israel and the Palestinians are in such a bad state that there is enough work to improve them.

“However, we have seen what would be an option. I think it should lead us to redouble our efforts to maintain peace and improve the lives of Palestinians and Israelis,” Blinken recalled.

Israeli Prime Minister meets Blinken Benjamin Netanyahu in turn, threatened the Palestinians with a severe retaliation if they violated the ceasefire.

Blinken is scheduled to meet with the Palestinian president even later Mahmoud Abbas. Blinken will not meet with representatives of the extremist organization Hamas.

One and a half in a week-long clash, Israeli artillery and airstrikes on Gaza killed more than 250 Palestinians and wounded nearly two thousand. A rocket fire fired from Gaza killed 12 people in Israel.

From Israel, Blinken continues his journey to Egypt and Jordan.