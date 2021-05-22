Middle East Biden supports two-state solution in Middle East – President tries to learn from Obama’s mistakes but faces the same problems as Trump

The state of war between Israel and the terrorist organization Hamas was the first foreign policy touchstone for Joe Biden.

The United States president Joe Biden advocates for the Palestinians their own state as a solution to the decades-long conflict between Israel and the Palestinians. Biden spoke about the matter early Saturday in Finnish time.

Hamas launched a rocket fire from blocked Gaza to Israel on May 10th. The ceasefire took effect on the night before Friday after the fighting continued for ten days. There are more than 240 dead in Gaza and 12 in Israel. There are hundreds injured.

The Hamas attacks came as a surprise to both Israel and the United States. Although a ceasefire is generally believed to be maintained, the situation and the response to it are only beginning for the Biden administration, The Washington Post.

United States Secretary of State Anthony Blinken is scheduled to travel to Israel on Wednesday, and at the same time the Biden administration is also under internal pressure.

United States is Israel ‘s main international supporter, so Biden had to assure separately that the aid has not disappeared anywhere.

“There is no change in how committed I am to the security of Israel, not at all. But let me tell you where there is a change. That is because a two-state solution is still needed. That is the only answer, ”Biden commented at the press conference.

According to AFP, Biden stressed that the Middle East must simply recognize and accept the existence of the state of Israel – something that Hamas, for example, refuses to do.

US channel NBC News many Democrats have been surprised at how emphatically Biden has supported Israel and its Prime Minister during the crisis; To Benjamin Netanyahu. According to NBC, the Democratic Party has expected more support for the Palestinians.

President Joe Biden visited the Ford plant in Dearborn, Michigan, on Tuesday. Protesters in support of the Palestinians gathered in a park outside the factory to oppose U.S. support for Israel.

According to The Washington Post, one barometer reflecting internal pressures was the chairman of the U.S. Senate Foreign Affairs Committee last week Robert Menendez. Democrat Senator Menendez, usually known as a vocal supporter of Israeli actions, called on both sides, both Israel and the Gaza militants, to end the violence.

The two of you the state solution has been a goal of the United States in the past. Biden’s predecessor, Republican President Donald Trump introduced his son-in-law in January 2020 Jared Kushnerin a Middle East peace plan, including a sovereign Palestinian state.

The plan suffered a complete blow, as its terms were poor for the Palestinians. President of the Palestinians Mahmoud Abbas called it a “conspiracy deal”.

Biden will face the same challenges during his presidency, and there is no guarantee of success. According to NBC sources, the Biden administration is trying to learn from the things that are estimated to have gone wrong in the U.S. kimurant relationship with Israel during the time of former Democratic President Barack Obama.

The United States president Barack Obama and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu did not get along. Netanyahu, for example, accused Obama of being anti-Israel when the United States did not use a veto but abstained in a situation where the UN Security Council tried to stop the establishment of Israeli settlements in the Palestinian territories in 2016.

Biden and his administration now have to advance the language in the middle of the mouth. An NBC source described the situation in the May 11 War as follows:

“There are very lousy cards dealt, but Biden’s team has been playing at their best.”