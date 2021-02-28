Middle East Biden promises to talk about new Saudi policy on Monday, expert does not expect much: “If the changes are compared to Biden’s campaign speeches, then the actions will be disappointing.”

Professor Hannu Juusola considers the US President’s guidelines to be surprisingly cautious.

The United States president Joe Biden promised on Saturday night in the U.S. East Coast in an interview with the news agency Reuters that it would change Washington’s attitude toward Saudi Arabia. According to Biden, he will talk about the new policies on Monday.

“We will be announcing on Monday what we are going to do with Saudi Arabia in general,” Biden commented.

The president’s announcement came after the United States had issued it intelligence report Saudi reporter Jamal Khashoggin murder. Khashoggi, who criticized the leadership of his home country, was assassinated and dismembered at the Saudi Arabian Embassy in Istanbul in 2018. Khashoggi lived and worked in the United States.

The reporter was the Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salmanin according to the threat to Saudi Arabia and the prince supported the use of violence to silence this, the report says.

Foreign minister Anthony Blinken announced immediately after the report was published, that the United States is blocking the entry of 76 Saudi citizens who are considered a threat to dissidents.

Helsinki Professor of Middle Eastern Studies at the University Hannu Juusola according to the permit, there are more cautious lines than expected.

“If the changes are compared to Biden’s campaign speeches, then the actions will be disappointing,” Juusola predicts.

“Unless sanctions are imposed on the Crown Prince himself and Biden is unlikely to do so.”

“Biden balances with different interests,” Juusola estimates. “This takes him to real politics rather than the implementation of campaign promises. In his campaign, he used harsh language and called Saudi Arabia a stretcher. ”

“Biden talks only to the king and not to the crown prince, [jäädytetyt] arms deals will remain to be seen, but additional sanctions will be directed only at the Crown Prince’s inner circle, not at himself. Biden’s policy is thus a kind of intermediate form, with the danger that it will not satisfy anyone in the end. “

Juusola according to Biden’s predecessor Donald Trumpia the much softer Iranian policy does not explain Saudi Arabia’s rather subtle treatment.

“Iran is probably more important to Saudi Arabia than Saudi Arabia is to the United States.”

The professor estimates that political parties in the Middle East, such as Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Egypt, have already clearly adapted their policies to the change of President of the United States. In his own way, the Prime Minister of Israel has done the same Benjamin Netanyahu.

“After all, Netanyahuk changed Trump off the background image of his Twitter account.”

Pushing Mohammed bin Salman aside from U.S. relations may, according to Juusola, soon make it difficult for the Crown Prince to become king of Saudi Arabia, but Biden’s line is unlikely to have an immediate impact on the affairs of the royal family.