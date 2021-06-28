Middle East Biden ordered airstrikes on Iranian-backed troops in Syria and Iraq, killing at least five

This is the second time the US Democratic president has ordered an attack on Iranian-backed paramilitary groups in the Middle East.

United States made airstrikes on the Syrian-Iraqi border areas early Monday morning.

The attacks targeted weapons depots and operational facilities of Iranian-backed forces. Two of the attacks took place on the Syrian side, one on Iraq.

Pentagon spokesperson John Kirbyn according to it, it was a matter of defensive attacks, as there are several paramilitary groups supported by Iran, such as Kataib Hezbollah (KH) and Kataib Sayyid al-Shuhada (KSS).

“The targets were chosen because they are being used by Iranian-backed paramilitary forces involved in unmanned air strikes against U.S. personnel and equipment in Iraq,” Kirby said. in a press release.

“As tonight’s attacks show, President Biden has made it clear that he is working to protect U.S. personnel.”

Kirbyn according to the United States, air strikes are aimed at preventing Iranian-backed troops from attacking Iraq. The attacks also had the consent of Iraq.

Syrian at least five Iranian-backed fighters have died in the airstrikes, news agency AFP reported. The number of casualties is based on data collected by the war observer from its networks in Syria.

According to the Syrian state news agency SANA, one child was killed and at least three people were injured in the attacks.

United States struck against Iranian-backed forces just over a week after Iran as president accused of human rights abuses Ebrahim Raisi.

At issue is the second time President Biden has ordered retaliation against Iranian-backed paramilitary forces. In February The United States, under Biden’s leadership, launched an air strike at a border station in eastern Syria.

Biden declined to comment on the air strikes when he returned to the White House on Sunday night, U.S. time, says US media CNN.

“I’ll talk to you tomorrow,” the president told reporters.