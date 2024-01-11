On Wednesday the United Nations Security Council approved a resolution calling on Yemen's Houthi rebels to stop their attacks “brazen” in the Red Sea. The United States and Britain have launched a heavy attack on pro-Iranian positions in Yemen, while militants said on Thursday that any US aggression against Yemen “will not go unanswered”.
Concluding a trip to the Middle Eastthe US Secretary of State Antony Blinken he said the war between Israel and Hamas is not escalating into a larger regional conflict, but admitted there were “dangerous points.”
Meanwhile, South Africa has exhibited the genocide case against Israel at the International Court of Justiceasking the Court to order Israel to suspend its months-long military campaign of “continuous bombing” in Gaza.
Israelwho will defend himself in court today, called the case “one of the biggest shows the hypocrisy of history“. Although the high-stakes case could potentially change the course of the war, it could take weeks for the judges to issue a decision.
The United States and its allies aim to “restore stability in the Red Sea.” This is what is underlined in a joint press note. “Our goal remains to ease tensions and restore stability in the Red Sea,” explains the joint statement involving the United States, Australia, Bahrain, Canada, Denmark, Germany, the Netherlands, New Zealand, South Korea and the United Kingdom. United.
The Houthis' response: “The US and UK must prepare to pay a heavy price”
Heavy airstrikes have hit airports and military facilities in Yemen. The confirmation comes from the official Houthi media, according to which the British and Americans targeted an air base near Sana'a, the airports of Taez, Hodeida and Abs and a military camp near Saada. «Our country has been subjected to massive aggression by ships, submarines and warplanes», said the rebels' deputy foreign minister, Hussein Al-Ezzi: «America and Great Britain must prepare to pay a heavy price and to bear all the terrible consequences of this blatant aggression.”
Sunak: «Attacks against Houthis necessary and proportionate»
Attacks against Houthi targets in Yemen are “necessary and proportionate”. This was stated by British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.
Biden: «If necessary I will not hesitate to order further measures»
The attacks against targets in Yemen “are in direct response to unprecedented attacks by the Houthis against international shipping in the Red Sea, including the use of anti-ship ballistic missiles for the first time in history.” President Biden declared this in the note released by the White House immediately after the start of the American and British raids in Yemen. «These attacks – added Biden – have endangered American personnel, the civilian navy and our partners, threatening trade and freedom of navigation. More than 50 nations, he continued, have been affected by the 27 attacks on commercial shipping. Crews from more than 20 countries have been threatened or taken hostage in acts of piracy. More than two thousand vessels have been forced to reroute thousands of miles to avoid the Red Sea, which can lead to weeks of delivery delays.” Biden recalled the intense diplomatic activity which also saw the approval, on Wednesday, at the United Nations Security Council, of the resolution asking the Houthis to put an end to attacks on commercial ships and merchant ships. «Today – the American president underlined – the defensive action follows an extensive diplomatic campaign. These targets are a clear message that the United States and its allies will not tolerate attacks on our personnel or allow hostile actors to endanger freedom of navigation in one of the world's most important shipping lanes. I will not hesitate – he concluded – to order, if necessary, further measures to protect our people and the free circulation of international trade”.
US and UK bombings have begun in Yemen
The bombings by the USA and Great Britain have begun in Yemen, against Houthi targets. Strategic sites were targeted.
Chile sides with South Africa and accuses Israel of genocide
Chile's Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed to Efe that its legal and diplomatic services are already preparing the necessary documents to shortly join South Africa's complaint against Israel for allegedly committing “genocide” in the Gaza Strip. The decision was put forward by Chile's representative to the United Nations, Paula Narva'ez, who last week assured in New York that Chile “will not remain indifferent to the current situation and the pain of the Palestinian people”. “For this reason, Chile will promptly present the action to the prosecutor of the International Criminal Court, to request that international crimes committed in the occupied Palestinian territories be investigated,” said the Chilean ambassador to the UN.
Jewish students sue Harvard, accusing it of being a “bastion of anti-Jewish harassment”
Several Jewish students have filed a lawsuit against Harvard University, accusing it of having become “a bastion of rampant anti-Jewish hatred and harassment.” The lawsuit is similar to others filed after the Hamas attack on Israel on October 7, including those against the Art Institute of Chicago, New York University and the University of Pennsylvania. In the complaint, the plaintiffs, including members of Students Against Antisemitism, accuse Harvard of violating the civil rights of Jewish students and allege that the university tolerates Jewish students being harassed, assaulted, and intimidated, behavior that has escalated. after the attack on October 7.
The Times: Prime Minister Sunak's yes to British planes against the Houthis in Yemen
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has authorized British air strikes against Houthi military positions in Yemen. The 'Times' writes it. In the evening Sunak had called an emergency meeting of his cabinet.
