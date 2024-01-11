On Wednesday the United Nations Security Council approved a resolution calling on Yemen's Houthi rebels to stop their attacks “brazen” in the Red Sea. The United States and Britain have launched a heavy attack on pro-Iranian positions in Yemen, while militants said on Thursday that any US aggression against Yemen “will not go unanswered”.

Concluding a trip to the Middle Eastthe US Secretary of State Antony Blinken he said the war between Israel and Hamas is not escalating into a larger regional conflict, but admitted there were “dangerous points.”

Meanwhile, South Africa has exhibited the genocide case against Israel at the International Court of Justiceasking the Court to order Israel to suspend its months-long military campaign of “continuous bombing” in Gaza.

Israelwho will defend himself in court today, called the case “one of the biggest shows the hypocrisy of history“. Although the high-stakes case could potentially change the course of the war, it could take weeks for the judges to issue a decision.

Read also: What happened yesterday

To know more:

Israel, the trial in The Hague unites government and opposition: “Absurd attacks while we defend ourselves from the crimes of Hamas”

Washington and London attack the Houthis in Yemen. Sanaa hit. Pro-Iranian positions in the crosshairs