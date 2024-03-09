Middle East | Biden: Netanyahu's actions do more harm than good to Israel

Biden spoke about it in an interview with MSNBC on Saturday.

of the United States president Joe Biden criticized the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu military action in the Gaza Strip, saying that Netanyahu's approach to the Gaza war is doing more harm than good to Israel.

“There are other ways to deal with the trauma of Hamas,” Biden said, referring to the terrorist organization's October attack that killed more than a thousand Israelis. Most of the dead were civilians.

According to Biden, Netanyahu needs to take more seriously the civilian casualties in Gaza, the number of which is increasing every day. At least 30,960 Palestinians have died since October 7, according to the Health Ministry in Hamas-controlled Gaza. According to the Ministry of Health, more than 70,000 have been wounded.

Biden talked about it in a recent In an interview with MSNBC. Biden has previously warned Netanyahu that Israel may lose the support and sympathy of the international community if the number of civilian casualties in Gaza continues to rise.

“It [Gazan uhrien määrä] does not represent Israeli values.2

At the same time, the Biden administration has reportedly continued, for example, weapons shipments to Israel. Biden swore in an MSNBC interview that he would never abandon Israel.

The president's thoughts on Rafah's situation, about which he gave conflicting comments, remained a little unclear. More than a million Gazans have crowded the Egyptian border to escape the fighting in northern Gaza. Israel has announced that it will launch its dreaded ground offensive on Rafah if Hamas does not release its hostages.

An MSNBC reporter asked if the attack on Rafah crossed a line between what was acceptable and what was not.

“It would cross the line, but I will never abandon Israel. Israel's defense remains critical. So there is no line at which I would stop supporting Israel's defense,” Biden replied.

Attempts have been made in Gaza to negotiate a ceasefire that would take effect before the Muslim holy month of Ramadan begins on Sunday. At the moment, the negotiation situation does not bode well, but Biden said that he has not given up on the matter.