US retaliation begins in the Middle East, at least 13 dead

The United States has started to conduct attacks against targets in Iraq and Syria, the start of what will likely be a series of large-scale U.S. operations against Iranian-backed militias that have carried out attacks against U.S. troops in the Middle East. This was announced by CNN, which quotes two US officials.

At least 13 pro-Iranian fighters were killed, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a London-based NGO and a dense network of informants on the spot. According to the Iranian state news agency, there were at least ten victims, including three Iraqis. The cable cites Syrian and Iranian sources.

Biden's warning

“This afternoon, under my orders, U.S. military forces struck targets in Iraq and Syria that Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps used to attack American forces,” said U.S. President Joe Biden. , in a note released by the White House, confirming the air strikes that occurred today. “

The United States – he added – does not seek conflict in the Middle East or in other parts of the world. But let all those who try to hit us know: if you harm an American, we will respond.” US military sources interviewed by CNN ruled out attacks on Iranian territory.

A senior representative of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard killed

Iranian media report that Saaed Alidadi, senior representative of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard and military advisor in Syria, died in the air strikes launched by the United States in Syria.

Alidadi was apparently killed during the attack that hit Aqraba, in the south of Damascus. Since late December, at least four other members of the Quds Force, one of the components of the Iranian armed forces operating in Syria, have been killed in attacks associated with Israel.

Confirmation from the Pentagon

The US military confirms that American planes have carried out strikes in Iraq and Syria, following a deadly drone attack blamed on an Iranian-backed militia group.

According to a CENTCOM statement, American forces – including long-range bombers – struck more than 85 targets linked to Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

“The affected facilities included command and control operations, centers, intelligence centers, rockets and missiles, depots of unmanned aerial vehicles, logistics and ammunition supply facilities of militia groups and their IRGC sponsors who facilitated attacks against US and coalition forces,” the statement read.

Other attacks in Syria will follow in the coming days, reports the New York Times, citing US government sources. The US could broaden its objectives to other structures and other military groups.

American reaction to the attack on the base

The retaliatory strikes came in response to a drone attack by Iranian-backed militants on a U.S. military outpost in Jordan on Sunday, which killed three U.S. service members and wounded more than 40 others.

Officials have signaled that the attacks will likely be larger than previous ones against Iran-backed militias in recent weeks, which have focused mainly on weapons depots or training facilities.

The Biden administration has signaled that additional actions may be taken in the coming days. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said the U.S. response would be “multi-layered.”

Austin: This is the beginning

“Following the attack against US and coalition forces in northeast Jordan last Sunday that killed three US service members, at the direction of President Biden, US military forces today conducted strikes on seven facilities, which included more than 85 targets in Iraq and Syria, which Iran, the Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), and affiliated militias use to attack U.S. forces. This is the beginning of our response. The President directed further actions that they hold the IRGC and affiliated militias responsible for attacks against the United States and coalition forces. Our attacks will take place at times and places of our choosing,” says US Secretary of State for Defense Lloyd Austin.

Austin continues: “We do not seek conflict in the Middle East or elsewhere, but the President and I will not tolerate attacks against American forces. We will take all actions necessary to defend the United States, our forces and our interests.”