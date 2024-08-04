Middle East | Biden hopes Iran will back off its revenge plans – Research director doesn’t think that will happen

Middle East|According to the research director, Iran needs to save face.

of the United States president Joe Biden expressed the hope that Iran would back off its plans for retaliation. Tensions in the Middle East have increased since the leader of the extremist organization Hamas Ismail Haniyeh was murdered in Tehran this week.

The assassination of the Hamas leader happened the day after Israel’s attack on Beirut killed the military commander of the Lebanese extremist organization Hezbollah.

Hamas and Iran have accused Israel of murdering the Hamas leader, but Israel has not commented on the incident at all. Iran and its partners have threatened Israel with retaliation.

Hezbollah said on Sunday night that it had launched dozens of rockets towards the northern parts of Israel, specifically the Beit Hill settlement. Israel’s anti-missile defense system intercepted several rockets.

When reporters asked Biden on Saturday if Iran could still back down, the president didn’t seem very hopeful.

“I hope so. I don’t know,” he replied, according to Reuters.

The United States is increasing its readiness in the Middle East as a result of the threat from Iran. The Pentagon said on Friday that the country would send more fighter jets and naval warships to the region.

Hamas said on Saturday that it had started looking for a new political leader.

The United States and its international partners, such as France, Britain, Italy and Egypt, have continued efforts to find a solution through diplomatic means so that the conflict in the Middle East does not escalate.

Research Director Colin Clarke Soufan from the Group told Al-Jazeera that Iran has no other option but to respond to the murder of the Hamas leader.

“Iranians must save face. The fact that the assassination was carried out on Iranian soil in Tehran, at an event that should have been joyous for Iranians – the inauguration of their new president – ​​means that the Israelis have forced the Iranians to respond,” says Clarke.

According to Clarke, that may be exactly what Israel has been hoping for.

Clarke added that Iran could launch a direct strike or use one or even all of its partners in the Middle East, such as Lebanon’s Hezbollah, Yemen’s Houthis or Iraq’s Hashd al-Shaabi forces.

“I think we are already in a regional war. Now we are waiting to see how much further we are going to take this war,” he continued.

Soufan Group is an international consulting firm focused on intelligence and security.