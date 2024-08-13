Middle East | Biden believes that a ceasefire in Gaza could prevent an Iranian attack on Israel

Middle East|Biden is not going to give up on the truce talks.

of the United States president Joe Biden believes that a cease-fire agreement between Israel and the extremist group Hamas in Gaza could prevent an expected Iranian attack on Israel.

Biden added that even though negotiations on a ceasefire have become difficult, he is not going to give up.

The president made the comments to reporters after Iran assured on Tuesday that it has no intention of abandoning its plans to attack Israel, despite repeated demands from the West.

According to Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the demands put forward by Western countries are in conflict with international law and at the same time a public show of support for Israel.

Times of Israel However, according to the information obtained by the newspaper from Iranian security sources, the possible attack is perhaps being delayed in order to see if results are achieved in the cease-fire negotiations in Gaza that continue on Thursday. If an agreement on a cease-fire is reached, a direct attack can possibly be refrained from completely, the paper wrote.

Iran has previously said it will take revenge on the Hamas leader to Ismail Haniyeh The death in Iran, for which it blames Israel.