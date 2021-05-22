Middle East Biden: A two-state solution is still the only option between Israel and the Palestinians

A two-state solution to the now-occupied Palestinian territories of Israel would form its own Palestinian state, with Jerusalem as its divided capital.

Stateside the president of the country Joe Biden has called for help in rebuilding the Gaza Strip. At the same time, he noted that a two-state solution is the only option for a conflict between the Palestinian territories and Israel.

A two-state solution to the now-occupied Palestinian territories of Israel would form its own Palestinian state, with Jerusalem as its divided capital.

Over the week-long attacks between Israel and Palestinian organizations were interrupted by a ceasefire that took effect the night before Friday.

During the conflict that lasted more than a week, thousands of rockets were fired from Gaza at the Israeli side, killing twelve people. According to Gaza authorities, Israel, for its part, carried out about 1,800 free strikes on Gaza.

More than 230 Palestinians have been killed and more than 1,900 injured, according to Gaza health authorities, Reuters reports.

According to the UN, some 58,000 Palestinians have been forced to flee their homes in bombings and seek refuge in schools, among other places.