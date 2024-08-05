Middle East | Axios: Iran may strike Israel today

Middle East|US Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned other foreign ministers of the G7 countries about a possible attack by Iran and Hezbollah.

Iran and the extremist organization Hezbollah may attack Israel as early as Monday, according to the US news media Axios. United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken told the foreign ministers of the G7 countries about it. Axios bases its information on insider sources.

According to Axios, Blinken has tried to create pressure on Iran and Hezbollah in an inflamed situation. The goal is to minimize the effects of a possible revenge attack by Iran and Hezbollah, so that the region does not slip into a full-scale war.

Axios reports that Blinken asked the other foreign ministers of the G7 countries to pressure Iran, Hezbollah and Israel diplomatically.

of Israel recent assassinations in its neighboring countries have increased tensions in the Middle East.

Israel is estimated to have killed the leader of the extremist organization Hamas to Ismail Haniyeh last week in Tehran, Iran. In addition, last week Israel struck Beirut, the capital of Lebanon, where a high-ranking Hezbollah commander was killed Fuad Shukr.

For example, the supreme leader of Iran, the Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has sworn vengeance on Israel.

United States According to Axios, it is not known how Iran and Hezbollah plan to attack Israel.

Iran struck in April of this year To Israel with hundreds of missiles and drones. At the time, Israel claimed to have shot down a large part of the missiles already outside its borders.

The think tank ISW (Institute of Study of War) estimates that Iran and its partners will most likely attack Israel with a large-scale drone and missile attack.