Wednesday, March 27, 2024
Middle East | At least seven were killed in Israeli strikes on Lebanon

March 26, 2024
Reuters sources did not say whether the dead were civilians.

At least seven people have been killed in Israeli attacks on the city of Nabatîyé in the southern part of Lebanon, security sources told the news agency Reuters on Wednesday.

According to Reuters sources, the target of the attack appeared to be an Islamist group operating in Lebanon. Reuters sources did not say whether the dead were civilians.

Three Hezbollah fighters were killed in Israeli airstrikes on Tuesday. According to Reuters, Israel confirmed that it struck several Hezbollah targets in response to the organization's recent rocket attack near the border.

Hezbollah is a political and terrorist organization operating in Lebanon and supported by Iran. Israel and Hezbollah have been shelling each other's positions since October 8.

