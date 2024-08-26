Monday, August 26, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Middle East | An Israeli airstrike killed at least five people in the West Bank

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 26, 2024
in World Europe
0
Middle East | An Israeli airstrike killed at least five people in the West Bank
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

According to the Palestinian news agency Wafa, people were also injured in the attack.

With manned In the West Bank, at least five people have been killed by an Israeli airstrike, Palestinian officials say.

According to a representative of the Israeli Armed Forces, Israel carried out an airstrike on the operational center in the Nur Shams area. However, he did not provide information about the victims of the attack or who exactly was the target of the attack.

According to the official Palestinian news agency Wafa, in addition to five deaths, people were injured in the attack. A Wafa correspondent reported hearing four loud explosions and said the strike hit a house in the Nur Shams refugee camp.

#Middle #East #Israeli #airstrike #killed #people #West #Bank

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent Comments

No comments to show.
No Result
View All Result

Email us: [email protected]