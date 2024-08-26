Middle East | An Israeli airstrike killed at least five people in the West Bank

Middle East|According to the Palestinian news agency Wafa, people were also injured in the attack.

With manned In the West Bank, at least five people have been killed by an Israeli airstrike, Palestinian officials say.

According to a representative of the Israeli Armed Forces, Israel carried out an airstrike on the operational center in the Nur Shams area. However, he did not provide information about the victims of the attack or who exactly was the target of the attack.

According to the official Palestinian news agency Wafa, in addition to five deaths, people were injured in the attack. A Wafa correspondent reported hearing four loud explosions and said the strike hit a house in the Nur Shams refugee camp.