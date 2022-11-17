Middle East | An explosive drone hit an oil tanker in the Gulf of Oman – Israel blames Iran

The ship suffered fairly minor damage. Iran blames the “Hebrew-Arab axis”.

16.11. 16:10 | Updated 6:52 am

Israeli-owned an oil tanker was attacked by an airplane in the Gulf of Oman on Tuesday, reports news agency Reuters.

Israel has blamed the act on Iran, which in turn has blamed the “Hebrew-Arab axis”.

No one was injured on the tanker named Pacific Zircon, and its hull suffered relatively minor damage. According to Reuters, the ship is not in danger of sinking, and the cargo is not leaking into the sea.

According to Israeli sources, an Iranian-made Shahed-136 drone equipped with explosives hit the tanker. It is the same model that Russia has used in its attacks against the civilian population of Ukraine.

On Thursday morning Finnish time, US military officials also said that an Iranian-made drone was used in the attack. According to the United States, a British Navy frigate had headed to the incident area.

Pacific Zircon set sail from the Omani port of Sohar on Monday. The ship’s destination is Buenos Aires, the capital of Argentina.