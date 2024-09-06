Friday, September 6, 2024
admin_l6ma5gus
September 6, 2024
in World Europe
Middle East | An American human rights activist was shot in the West Bank
According to the Israeli newspaper Haaretz, the woman was shot when she participated in the demonstration.

American a human rights activist has been shot in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, the director of a hospital operating in the Palestinian territory said on Friday.

According to the manager, the American citizen died from a bullet to the head. According to him, it was a woman in her twenties.

Israeli newspaper Haaretz according to the woman was shot while participating in a demonstration near Nablus in the West Bank. The Israeli armed forces say they are investigating the incident.

The US says it will find out Aysenur Ezgi Eygi -causes of the death of a woman named

Foreign minister Antony Blinken regretted the death of the American citizen on Friday and promised to act “as necessary”.

According to the Turkish Foreign Ministry, the slain activist also has Turkish citizenship.

