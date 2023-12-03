Middle East | A US destroyer and commercial ships were attacked in the Red Sea

The Houthi rebels have claimed to have carried out at least some of the attacks.

American A military ship and at least two commercial vessels have been the targets of attacks in the Red Sea on Sunday, the news agency AFP reports. AP and Reuters. Yemen’s Houthi rebels claim to have carried out at least some of the attacks.

The US Department of Defense announced that it is aware of the cases, AP reports. According to the Ministry of Defense, the military ship is the destroyer USS Carney.

The Ministry of Defense did not say where the attacks might have originated. An anonymous official interviewed by AP said that the attack would have started at around ten o’clock local time and was carried out from the Yemeni capital Sanaa.

United States Naval Institute USNI told earlier this week, the USS Carney shot down an Iranian-made aircraft that had been shot down from Houthi-controlled territory in Yemen.

Britain’s UKMTO, the agency that supervises commercial maritime traffic tells on the other hand, from two aerial attacks on commercial ships. One of the cases was reported around 11:30 a.m. and the other around 2:30 p.m. Finnish time. In addition, UKMTO already warned earlier on Sunday morning about a possible explosion.

According to Reuters, two drone strikes would have been carried out on one dry cargo ship. The Ambrey company, which focuses on maritime security, said that the drone attack damaged the cargo ship about one hundred kilometers from the port of Hodeida in Yemen.

According to AFP, the cargo ship is British-owned and sails under the Bahamian flag.

of Yemen a spokesman for the Houthi rebels told Reuters that the Houthis had attacked two Israeli ships with an armed drone and an anti-ship missile.

The Houthis claimed to have struck the Unity Explorer and Number Nine ships after they refused to heed warnings from the Houthi navy.

According to Reuters, the Houthi rebels have carried out several attacks in the maritime areas of the Middle East since the terrorist organization Hamas attacked Israel on October 7. The Houthis control much of Yemen’s coast on the Red Sea.

Israel announced on November 19 that the Houthis had hijacked the Galaxy Leader cargo ship operated by a Japanese shipping company in the Red Sea. According to the Houthis, the hijacking was revenge for Israel’s military actions against Hamas.

According to AFP, in November, Houthi rebels launched ballistic missiles at the USS Mason destroyer, which had responded to a distress call from a commercial cargo ship. It said that armed people had attacked the ship. The missiles fell about 19 kilometers away from the fighter.

The United States later estimated that the hijackers were likely Somali pirates.