Middle East A strategically valuable airport rises in silence on the coast of Yemen, the developer is not sure

The airport on the volcanic island is strategically important.

Yemen on the coast, along a strategic shipping route, an airport has been built in complete silence on the volcanic island of Perim. What makes the airport mysterious is that there is no certainty about its builder.

News agency AP’s according to reports, at least in the past, the UAE had a plan and project to build a runway on the island. According to Yemeni government sources, the UAE is still here. However, UAE authorities did not comment to the news agency.

Construction project has been made surreptitiously. This is indicated, for example, by the lack of information on ships that have gone to the island. This is probably due to the fact that the project identification systems have been closed to the island by those who are blind to the project.

Strategically, the airport would be valuable. From there, when you could, for example, make attacks on Yemen, which has been at war for years. The airport would also allow for extensive operations elsewhere in the surrounding areas, such as the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden.

Yemen’s bloody civil war has been going on for six years. According to the UN, this is the worst humanitarian crisis in the world.

In the war, Iran and Saudi Arabia have waged a surrogate war. The Saudi-led alliance joined the conflict in 2015 to support the Yemeni government in its fight against Iranian-backed Huthe.

More than a hundred thousand people have died in the war, and it has already turned a poor Arab country into a humanitarian nightmare. Millions of people are suffering not only from the war but also from the chronic famine and health catastrophe it brings.

Obtaining an AP satellite images show how a 1.85-kilometer runway has been built on the island of Perim. There are also three hangars at the airport for support measures. Previously, a runway of up to three kilometers was planned for the island, which would also have allowed heavier aircraft to operate on the ground.

“This would appear to be a longer-term strategic goal for a relatively permanent presence,” said a Middle East expert from Janes Defense. Jeremy Binnie To the AP.

According to unnamed sources in the AP, the UAE has already shipped weapons, equipment and troops to the island in recent weeks.

Original the construction project began after the UAE and the Allies captured the island of Perim from the Huthik rebels in 2015.

New construction began on satellite imagery in February, a few weeks after the new president of the United States Joe Biden had told the United States to end its support for the Saudi-led alliance in the Yemen war.

The island of Perim has only a few hundred inhabitants. The island has historically had several hosts such as the British, French and Portuguese.