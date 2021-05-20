Middle East A Palestinian baker was snatched at the center of the Middle East conflict: “The problem is not Jews but Jewish settlers”

HS met Saleh Diab, 51, one of the Palestinians threatened with eviction in East Jerusalem.

Jerusalem

Palestinian baker Saleh Diab, 51, rests on crutches. The left foot is in the package.

“The police broke into my house a few days ago and broke my leg,” he says.

Diab says he has confronted police many times over the past two weeks and spent three days in the tube as well. HS has not been able to verify his version of the course of events.

Diabin the wife and five children live for safety reasons mainly with Diab’s sister, elsewhere.

They are one of the Palestinian families threatened by eviction from a stretch of street that has come to the attention of the whole world. Their home is on Othman Ben Afan Street in the Skeikh Jarrah district of East Jerusalem.

The name of the street comes from the order of the third caliph, who is considered a prophet by Sunni Muslims Muhammad as legitimate successors as leaders of all Muslims. East Jerusalem is a Palestinian territory occupied by Israel and unilaterally annexed to its own state.

An Israeli court has ruled that the plots belong to the settlement organizations represented by the real estate company Nahalat Shimon.

Four Palestinian families under immediate threat of eviction were granted a month more grace. Gaining extra time was mainly due to the international attention received. In all, the eviction threatens 28 Palestinian families.

The fate of these families and the controversy over the sacred sites in Jerusalem’s Old City served as sparks in the war between the Israeli armed forces and Hamas, the Islamist organization that rules the Palestinian territory in Gaza.

Othman Ben Afanin in 1956, a total of 28 Palestinian families were settled around the street. They had had to leave their homes in the battles of 1948, which the Israelis call the Israeli War of Independence and the Palestinians the Nakba, or catastrophe.

Jordan, which then ruled East Jerusalem, handed over these lands to the Palestinians. The area was then a mere forest.

UNRWA, a UN agency for Palestinian refugees, built stone houses for families. In return, the new residents relinquished their refugee status.

In addition to the original inhabitants, the houses are now inhabited by their descendants in the second and third generations. Families will not be able to return to their lost homes in Israel in 1948, as the law does not give Palestinians the right to reclaim them.

Police has blocked about a hundred meters of the western end of the street from traffic. In a closed part of the street, under a tree, sit Palestinian men in their armchairs. Many of them have lived on the street since childhood and have fought eviction for years.

One of them is Baker Diab.

“I no longer believe in the Oslo Accords or the two-state model,” he says.

The two-state model means the division of land between Israel and an independent Palestinian state. The United States, and especially its previous president Donald Trump are, in Diab’s view, to blame for the plight of the Palestinians.

Diab has Jewish friends.

“The problem is not the Jews but the Jewish settlers.”

Diab means Jews who have settled in settlements, both from Israel and abroad. The settlement of the Occupied Palestinian Territories by settlers is contrary to international law. East Jerusalem is considered to belong to these areas.

Next door resident Nabil Kurd, 77, presents Arabic names painted on the wall of his house.

“It lists Arab families who have lived here. I know them all. ”

Kurd has had to hand over half of his house to a settler.

“I have been in court since 1996. The Israelis have never put property papers in court.”

Nabil Kurd says he has been going to court for his house for 25 years.

At the other end of the street, a group of a few Jews discuss. They have a clear opinion on the controversy.

“These lands have been owned by the Jews since 1874. It has been confirmed by the Supreme Court of Israel. Here, a few Arabs are interfering with the execution of court decisions. ”

Land ownership dispute the roots go back decades.

After the First World War, Palestine was the British Mandate until the War of 1948, when Jordan occupied the region.

Israel conquered the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, in a six-day war in 1967.

The controversy over plots began in 1972. Because the territories belonged to Jews before 1948, the then owners or their rightholders could claim them for themselves under Israeli law. Many Palestinian residents of Sheikh Jarrah are in possession of land transfer certificates issued by Jordan, to which they rely. However, there are shortcomings in the land entries in the land register.

This today, immigrants live a few houses on Othman Ben Afan Street. Their houses stand out clearly thanks to the flags of Israel, and together there is the great illuminated Star of David.

Jewish settlers danced on another Sunday at a house decorated with the illuminated Star of David.

The walls of Palestinian houses read slogans in Arabic, such as “we don’t leave our homes”.

The street has become an instrument of politics and a place of demonstration. The leader of the right-wing Religious Zionists has visited there Bezalel Smotrich supporting Jewish residents. Member of the Left Hadasha Party Ofer Cassif while holding meetings on the street on Fridays on behalf of the Palestinians.

There are constant clashes. Last Sunday, a Palestinian man was driving a car on top of police guarding the west end of the street. Police fired the driver, and four police officers were hospitalized.

On Monday, about 40 people were injured, the most serious of whom was a 12-year-old girl who was hit by a bullet from Israeli security forces.

Shooting is included in the area every night. In a video filmed last week, two men shot down the street with a pistol. Fist waves and shouts are commonplace.

Othman Ben Afanin the street dispute is only a small part of the Palestinian evictions in the West Bank that have taken place and threatened in recent years.

The United Nations Organization for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) estimates that nearly a thousand Palestinians were forced to flee their homes last year. This year, the number has already grown to close to three thousand.

Often the reasons for the evictions have been the lack of a building permit or the need for the Israeli state to take the land for military use, for example. It is estimated that more than half of the Palestinians in East Jerusalem live in houses built without a building permit. According to OCHA, about 14 percent of Palestinian building permit applications have been approved in East Jerusalem.