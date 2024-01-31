Thursday, February 1, 2024
Middle East | A merchant ship was hit by a missile off the coast of Yemen

January 31, 2024
Middle East | A merchant ship was hit by a missile off the coast of Yemen

The maritime safety company did not say which country's flag the shot down ship travels under.

From Yemen the fired missile has hit a merchant ship near the coast of the country, says the Ambrey maritime security company. According to Ambrey, the ship reported an explosion after impact. The company did not say which country's flag the ship is sailing under.

Yemen's Houthi rebels said earlier Wednesday they had struck a US ship in the Gulf of Aden, which connects the Red Sea to the Arabian Sea. According to the Houthis, the ship was on its way to Israel.

The US Department of Defense said on Tuesday that Iran-backed Houthi rebels have attacked ships in the Red Sea more than thirty times since November 19.

