Middle East | A Houthi drone strike hit a merchant ship in the Red Sea – the US destroyed more Houthi equipment

of Yemen a Houthi rebel drone strike damaged a merchant ship in the Red Sea on Sunday morning, the British Maritime Safety Agency says.

According to the agency, no injuries were caused by the attack.

The attack took place near the Yemeni port city of Hodeida.

On Saturday, the US military said it had destroyed three Houthi drones in the past 24 hours.

The US said the Houthis had fired three anti-ship missiles into the Gulf of Aden, but no casualties or significant damage were reported.

In recent weeks, the United States has reported several retaliatory strikes in which Houthi equipment has been destroyed.

According to the Houthis, the aim of the group’s attacks since November is to support the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, where Israeli attacks have been continuing for nine months.

The group’s attacks on ships in the Red Sea have caused serious disruptions to shipping in the area.