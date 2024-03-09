Middle East | A family of five died in an Israeli attack on Lebanon

Israel and the Hezbollah extremist organization operating from Lebanon have been firing at each other since October.

Five-person the family has died in the Israeli attack on Lebanon on Saturday, say the official sources of the news agency Reuters, among others.

The strike hit a border village in southern Lebanon. According to Reuters, nine people were wounded in the attack.

The Israeli armed forces have not yet commented on the attack.

Clashes The border between Israel and Lebanon has increased since the extremist organization Hamas attacked Israel in October and Israel began a military operation in Gaza.

After the events of October, the Hezbollah organization active in Lebanon has launched several rocket attacks on Israel from Lebanon in order to support Hamas. Israel, on the other hand, has carried out attacks on Hezbollah targets in Lebanon and Syria.