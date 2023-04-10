Middle East | A ceasefire is being negotiated in Yemen, with the aim of bringing peace to the country

The warming between Saudi Arabia and Iran has given hope to Yemenis exhausted by years of war.

of Saudi Arabia On Sunday, the delegation was in Yemen’s capital, Sana’a, to negotiate a new ceasefire with Iran-backed Houthi rebels. Sanaa is in the hands of the Houthi rebels.

Two diplomats talk about it. The authorities have not responded to AFP news agency’s requests for comment.

The Houthi leader has been shown in the Houthi media Mahdi al-Mashat shaking hands with Saudi authorities. Among them is the Saudi ambassador to Yemen.

According to the Yemeni diplomat, the goal of the talks is peace in Yemen.

About a month earlier, Iran and Saudi Arabia unexpectedly announced that they would restore diplomatic relations following a meeting in China. On Thursday, the countries’ diplomats met again in China, where they promised to cooperate to bring security and stability to the unstable region.

Omani mediators arrived in Yemen on Saturday.

Houthi rebels took over Sanaa in 2014, which resulted in a conflict with the country’s internationally recognized government. The government is supported by a coalition led by Saudi Arabia.

The ceasefire declared about a year ago has significantly reduced violence in Yemen. It is still widely followed despite the fact that it officially ended in October.

A source from the Yemeni administration told news agency AFP on Saturday that the Saudis and Houthis had agreed in principle on a six-month ceasefire, which would create the possibility for three-month negotiations on a two-year transition phase.

The agreement is expected to meet the main demands of the Houthis, such as the payment of public administration workers’ salaries in Houthi-held areas and the lifting of restrictions on Houthi-held airports and ports.

On Saturday, a Houthi representative told rebel media that 13 prisoners released by the Saudis had arrived in the capital as part of a prisoner exchange in which one Saudi had already been released earlier. Saudi authorities have not commented on the information.

At the beginning of March, the UN confirmed that the rebels and the Yemeni government had agreed on the exchange of more than 880 prisoners.