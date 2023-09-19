Middle East | 30 years ago, an agreement was made that was supposed to bring peace to the Middle East – so what happened?

Israel’s Jossi Beilin and PLO’s Zuheir al-Wazir, who broke the Oslo agreement, tell HS what went wrong.

Jerusalem

Size the world felt a sense of relief 30 years ago when the head of the Palestine Liberation Organization, the PLO Yasser Arafat and the Prime Minister of Israel Yitzhak Rabin shook hands with the President of the United States Bill Clinton’s smiling in the background.

On September 13, 1993, the PLO and Israel signed the Oslo I Agreement in Washington. That was supposed to be the start of the journey towards lasting peace in the Middle East.

Arafat, Rabin and Israel’s foreign minister participated in the process Shimon Peres received the Nobel Peace Prize in 1994. The following year, the Oslo II Agreement was concluded, in which the parties agreed on territorial division and territorial administration.

However, no agreement was reached on the details of the peace process. So it effectively ended in 2000, when the second Palestinian uprising began. The last time the parties negotiated was in 2014. Many consider the Oslo agreements and their goal, the two-state model, impossible to implement today.

Peace It’s far away in the Middle East. Israeli settlers who have moved to the Palestinian territories have become a major problem in the path of peace. When the Oslo agreement was negotiated, there were a hundred thousand settlers, but now there are almost half a million, even if East Jerusalem is not counted.

Colonies break up Länsiranta into small parts.

“There is no prime minister in Israel who dares to evacuate all the settlers,” Dr Jossi Beilin says in a phone interview.

Beilin was Israel’s deputy foreign minister at the time of Oslo, one of Israel’s negotiators and an important initiator of secret talks. He was a minister several times in the 1990s.

75-year-old Beilin heads Beilink, a company specializing in international consulting. Beilin was drafted by a Palestinian peace activist Hiba Husseini with the Holy Land Confederation peace initiative a couple of years ago. Central to the initiative was a proposal on the settlement issue.

The settlements are residential areas built by the Israelis in the so-called C area of ​​the West Bank, which was supposed to pass from Israel to the new Palestinian state in 1999. According to international law, all settlements are illegal.

“Peace is possible when the time is right. Maybe tomorrow, maybe in five years. But only on the condition that the settlement issue is left out of the negotiations,” says Beilin.

According to Beilin, the settlement issue should be resolved separately, so that the residents of the settlements remain Israeli citizens, but receive a permanent residence permit in Palestine. Correspondingly, the same number of Palestinians are allowed to immigrate to Israel and live there. Then there would be no need to evacuate people from the West Bank.

The most important ones other questions in the peace process have concerned where and what kind of border would be drawn between Israel and Palestine, whether Palestinian refugees would be allowed to return and what is the status of Jerusalem. The eastern side of the city of Jerusalem belongs to the West Bank and Palestine would like to make it the capital of its state. If the peace process ever starts again, these issues must be resolved.

The Oslo agreement was meant to be temporary.

“I thought Clinton’s signing ceremony was an exaggeration and a show of American power. We only made a temporary agreement, but it became a peace agreement for the world. Many still believe that the Oslo agreement was a peace agreement,” says Beilin.

There have been several attempts to move forward in the peace process, such as with the help of Clinton at the beginning of the millennium or the Geneva initiative in 2003.

However, according to Beilin, the agreement was not in vain. The turning point was that the PLO recognized the state of Israel and Israel, in turn, recognized the PLO as the representative of the Palestinians. In addition, the Palestinians gained self-government and established their own institutions with the support of the international community.

According to Beilin, the peace agreement is still necessary for Israel.

“A Jewish democratic state must have a Jewish majority. This is why the Jewish state needs a clear eastern border.”

For the same reason, the one-state model does not work.

“We are gradually losing the Jewish majority. Then the Jewish minority begins to dominate the Palestinian majority. No Zionist leader wants such a situation. That would be the end of Israel,” says Beilin.

of Israel as deputy foreign minister, Jossi Beilin played a major role in initiating the Oslo agreement. In Madrid 1991 The negotiations started had not progressed. Beilin decided to open an informal negotiation channel with the Palestinians to hear what issues they disagree on.

Beilin started the negotiations without telling Foreign Minister Peres about them, because in that case the matter would have reached the ears of Prime Minister Rabin and he might have forbidden the one-on-one negotiations. Beilin’s tactic was to tell his superiors about the matter only after some kind of preliminary agreement had been reached, which would have been difficult for the Israeli leadership to reject.

There was no place for informal negotiations until the Norwegian Fifa think tank Terje Rod Larsen suggested Oslo. Beilin himself did not participate in the negotiations, but asked his friend Jair Hirschfeld to participate in them and disguise the discussions as some kind of seminar. The Israeli law, which forbade the country’s citizens from contacting the PLO, still had to be changed. The first meeting took place on January 20, 1993.

The parties quickly found each other, and within a few weeks it had already been agreed on the Palestinians’ right to self-determination in Jericho and Gaza.

“That’s when I decided to tell Peres about it. He was surprised and said that although he does not agree with everything, he will take the matter forward to Prime Minister Rabin”.

After that, Beilin, Peres, Rabin and a government lawyer met weekly to get instructions for the negotiations. Little by little, officials from the Israeli Foreign Ministry joined. The meetings were still called seminars, not peace talks.

Oslo the negotiations were managed to be kept very secret. PLO representative in Finland at the time and later ambassador Zuhair al-Wazir heard about it on the news.

“I knew that Arafat had been asked to go to Stockholm before the Oslo agreement, to renounce terrorism,” he recalls in an interview with HS.

Zuheir al-Wazir looks at a painting in the lobby of the Arafat Museum in Ramallah. Zuheir’s brother Khalil al-Wazir in the painting to the right of Arafat.

Al-Wazir was not told about the negotiations, even though he belonged to the inner circle of the PLO and had known Arafat for more than twenty years. He called Arafat “Brother Abu Ammar”.

Al-Wazir found the Oslo agreement unbelievable.

“We were very happy that hundreds of Palestinians were able to return to their homeland.” He himself was one of the returnees. Previously, members of the PLO had not been allowed to visit Palestine.

al-Wazir has a clear understanding of the current situation. Settlers must leave Palestine.

“They have no right to confiscate our lands and destroy our houses. I hope that the UN and the international community will help us in this matter.”

Internal disagreements weaken the position of the Palestinians. Hamas, classified as a terrorist organization by the EU and the US, holds power in the Gaza Strip.

“Hamas must follow the decisions of the Palestinian leadership. Without Gaza, national elections cannot be held in Palestine,” says al-Wazir.

According to him, another obstacle to the elections is that Israel does not accept voting in East Jerusalem. According to the Oslo agreements, Israel must allow six polling stations in the city.

of Israel special forces killed al-Wazir’s older brother, Khalil, in Tunisia in April 1988. Khalil was Arafat’s second-in-command and responsible for the military operations of Fatah, a member of the PLO. “I’m not vengeful,” says Zuheir al-Wazir.

Zuheir al-Wazir represented Palestine in Finland from 1984 to 2005. He was the host during Arafat’s visits to Finland. While escorting the leader of the PLO to the airport in January, al-Wazir complained about Finland’s coldness. “Who said I don’t like snow?” came Arafat’s snappy reply.

Al-Wazir also says that he influenced the release of three Finnish hostages during the Persian Gulf War in 1991.

“I wrote about it to Arafat, who ordered the Palestinian ambassador to Iraq to talk to the Iraqi leadership. The liberated Finns brought me a present the following Christmas.”

After Finland, al-Wazir served as Palestine’s representative in Austria. The 75-year-old diplomat is responsible for the relations of the Fatah party, which currently rules the West Bank, with Palestinians living abroad.

After the Oslo Accords, Yasser Arafat, Jizhak Rabin and Shimon Peres received the Nobel Peace Prize in 1994. Arafat’s Nobel Prize award letter in the Arafat Museum in Ramallah.

Opinion polls according to the Palestinians are disappointed with the Oslo agreements. According to a recent survey by the Palestinian PSR research center, two thirds consider their living conditions to be worse than before the Oslo agreement. Correspondingly, more than half would like to reject the Oslo agreement, even if it leads to the fall of the Palestinian Authority. According to various studies, about a third of Israelis support the two-state model.

According to the international community, the two-state model is the only appropriate goal. Although the negotiations have stalled, the UN, the EU and many other countries consider the Oslo Accords a legal basis for peace negotiations.

