The tie-in de Middle Earth developed by Weta Workshop and manufactured by Private Division was postponedapparently: in Take-Two’s latest financial report, the game is given in released after March 2024 and no more within that month.

Therefore, the fiscal year of reference for Middle-earth, announced last August but not yet shown in action, changes. Indeed, to be honest little is known about the projectincluding the genre or reference platforms.

“The Lord of the Rings intellectual property is the origin of so many fantastic stories, and no one is more qualified than Weta Workshop to create a new, memorable gaming experience set in Middle-earth,” said the head of Private Division, Michel Worosz, at the time of being official.

The top management of Weta Workshop, on the other hand, said they were particularly enthusiastic about being able to work on this important intellectual property, which seems to differ from the experiences seen in the past, let’s imagine those signed by Monolith Productions.