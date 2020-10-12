First the cold, then the pain: Unfortunately, there is hardly any herb that can cure middle ear infections in small children. However, parents can try to wean the child off the pacifier – and stop smoking themselves.

The beloved pacifier calms you down – but it may also cause earache.

KYoung children are more likely to get otitis media than school children and adults. This often cannot be prevented properly, explains the Institute for Quality and Efficiency in Health Care (IQWIG) on Gesundheitsinformation.de. Parents can reduce the risk of otitis media a little.

One way to do this is to give children a pacifier less often. Because if you suck on it frequently, you also have an inflamed middle ear a little more often – probably because sucking changes the pressure between the throat and ears. Vaccinations against pneumococci also reduce the risk of inflammation, possibly against influenza too. The best remedy for infections in the nasopharynx is a smoke-free environment.

display Pacifier weaning Buy “Klaus Schnullermaus” online now

The reason for the high susceptibility of babies and toddlers to inflammation is anatomical: The tube in the so-called tube, the connection between the middle ear and throat, is still very fine and short. In the case of a cold or flu, pathogens can quickly get into the middle ear. The risk of otitis media only decreases after the age of seven.

display Quit smoking Book “Finally non-smokers!” buy online now

The best remedy for inflammation is an antipyretic pain reliever in the right dose – ibuprofen or paracetamol, in the form of a suppository or juice. Decongestant nasal drops or sprays have no proven healing or soothing effects. Many children with otitis media have a stuffy nose at the same time. The drops or sprays can then make breathing easier.

This article was first published in April 2019.