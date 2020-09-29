Big news has surfaced for Android smartphone buyers, as American company Qualcomm, which manufactures the processor, has now made Snapdragon 750G octa core processor, which is being claimed that it is not only going to be great in terms of speed, Rather, it will work like the processor in other expensive smartphones. It is believed that the price of a mobile phone equipped with this processor will not be too high and it will make your phone’s 5G experience even more tremendous. That is, you can now get smartphones equipped with better speed Snapdragon 750 G processors in the mid range. In the past, Qualcomm has announced about its new processor, which is quite advanced from Snapdragon 730G. Currently, there are several smartphones equipped with Snapdragon 730G and Snapdragon 765G processors in the market.First of all, let us tell you what is the specialty of Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G chipset and how it is better than Spandragon 730G. Qualcomm’s 7 Series processor has Snapdragon 730G latest chipset, which clocked at Octa Core 64 bit Qualcomm Kryo 570 CPU at 2.2 GHz. Along with this, the Snapdragon 750G is equipped with a Qualcomm Adreno 619 GPU, which boasts 20 percent better performance than the Snapdragon 730G in terms of speed and 10 percent better graphic rendering.

The Snapdragon 750G features a Fast Connect 6200 subsystem, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1 as well as an X52 modem-RF system supporting 5G. Talking about camera support, Qualcomm’s latest processor is comfortable with 32 megapixel dual camera setup and 48 megapixel single camera setup and through this you can shoot 720 pixels quality video with the help of 240 fps. This processor also supports fast charging.

This processor will be seen in the smartphones of Xiaomi and Samsung

The new era is of 5G smartphone, in which people want a one-click experience like downloading a GB movie in a moment and fast gaming, that too in mid range phones. Actually, now the challenge is with the mobile manufacturer, how many features it can offer in the least priced mobile. Keeping this in mind, Qualcomm has announced new processors and smartphones equipped with this processor can appear in India soon.

It is believed that Chinese company Xiaomi will first launch a smartphone equipped with Snapdragon 750G. However, reports are also coming that Samsung Galaxy A42 is also going to be launched with Qualcomm Snapdragon 750 G processor. In the coming time, it will be known that what is special in this new processor of Qualcomm and how is the user experience.