Maybe you thought that there are no branded applications with dubious functionality here? Well, there are two pieces of news, and I’ll start with the bad news: they are here. But the good thing is that there are significantly fewer of them than in Infinix or Tecno shells (and Xiaomi, for that matter) and most of them can be painlessly removed.

conclusions

On the one hand, HONOR X9b is the X9a, only “the same cabbage soup and more.” The X9a, if you remember, was also a smartphone with a curved display, increased battery capacity and a normal, although not best-in-class, camera.

In general, yes, there is more of everything: in the case of the X9a, we had 5100 mAh in approximately the same case, and here it is 5800 mAh. Instead of the average 64 megapixel camera, they installed a more sensible 108 megapixel one. Instead of a 6/128 GB configuration, like the X9a, the entry ticket is now 8/256 GB. What is the difference?

And the point is that if earlier the HONOR X9a, with all its advantages, was a variation on the theme of what is sold at the same price, now it is superior to all its competitors in many things:

This is the longest-lasting middle-class smartphone – any other mobile phone (we do not take into account thick, protected models) as of February 28, 2024 in the range from 20 to 50 thousand rubles discharges faster. At the same time, the case here is neither thicker nor heavier, that is, 5800 mAh instead of 5000 mAh will not bulge your pocket and will not tire your hand.

The brightest (total) display. In auto brightness it is still at the level of competitors, in manual it is the brightest. In the summer you will thank you for this, because you won’t have to cover the screen with your palm. Well, there are also all kinds of proprietary anti-flicker protection (the PWM frequency documented by Honor is 1920 Hz), which tires your eyes in many Samsung smartphones, For example. And rich or photographically correct color rendition to choose from. In terms of the display, in general, everything imaginable and inconceivable for happiness is there.

The price is now completely reasonable. Do you think Poco X5 Pro is better? But nothing like it – the speed of operation and the camera are the same, but it discharges faster. Samsung Galaxy A54 is more expensive and you will get a shameful 6/128 GB for 35 thousand rubles. The cameras will be a little better, the battery life will be worse, the display will be a little worse. Unless water protection is available. Realme 11 Pro? It costs the same, the processor is slower, the camera is the same, it discharges faster.

And so on.

So as not to sound too sweet, I will also mention the disadvantages of the HONOR X9b:

35 W is not God knows what kind of “fast” charging. The Chinese always measure the charging rate in 30 minutes, but if you measure from 0% to 100%, the smartphone will be fully charged in 1 hour 30 minutes. And, although it will charge as much as 5800 mAh during this time, and not 5000 mAh, there are competitors that charge faster. But they also discharge faster, because the battery is smaller, and the free space was spent on thermal insulation of the battery so that it does not explode, as in the Samsung Galaxy Note 7 at one time.

You can add 5-7 thousand and buy a smartphone with a slightly better camera. I have already listed: 200-megapixel Xiaomi and Samsung Galaxy A54. They will discharge faster and will not have a reserve of screen brightness for the summer, but in terms of cameras, the HONOR X9a is not the king of the hill, but only at the level of smartphones up to 30 thousand rubles.

You won’t be able to snatch a HONOR smartphone on AliExpress or Ozon Global for next to nothing, like Xiaomi and Realme, which were stitched from the Chinese to the Europeans. But soon for parcels from China from all of us duties will begin to be charged if the goods are more than 200 euros (until April 1, 2024, goods worth up to 1,000 euros can be transported duty-free), so you can also forget about this abundance.

And in the world of new magnificent customs rules, with an eye on official retail, HONOR X9a turns out to be the best smartphone for those who are satisfied with a regular (for the money) quality camera, but want to get the longest-lasting mobile phone in normal dimensions, and not in damage to work speed or screen quality.