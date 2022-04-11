We are seeing a substantial price drop in the current video cards, a sign of a newfound normality after a couple of years of a market without logic. The direction is therefore marked and that will lead to the new Nvidia and AMD GPUs that should arrive in the fall (without forgetting Intel’s ARCs).

After the leaks on the RTX 4000 it is time to take a possible look at the new ones AMD RDNA 3, calls for a consistent generational leap especially in the ray-tracing field. Directly from the YouTube channel Moore’s Law Is Deadwe learn the possible new features of the new series of GPUs, much more powerful than the current ones, so much so that the mid-range should equal the current top of the range RX 6900XT.

The price should be around 399 and 499 dollars, but we remember that it is rumor and to take this information like the pliers. But we know one thing for sure: for sure they won’t cost so little.

Source: PCGamesN