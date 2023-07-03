Mid-Ohio 2023, order of arrival

POS. PILOT TEAM LAPS 1 Alex Palou Chip Ganassi 80 2 Scott Dixon Chip Ganassi 3 Will Power Penske 4 Christian Lundgaard Rahal Letterman 5 Scott McLaughlin Penske 6 David Malukas Dale Coyne with HMD 7 Graham Rahal Rahal Letterman 8 Pato O’Ward Arrow McLaren 9 Marcus Armstrong Chip Ganassi 10 Alexander Rossi Arrow McLaren 11 Colton Hertha Andretti 12 Josef Newgarden Penske 13 Romain Grosjean Andretti 14 Devlin DeFrancesco Andretti 15 Rinus VeeKay Ed Carpenter 16 Callum Ilott Juncos Hollinger 17 Kyle Kirkwood Andretti 18 Jack Harvey Rahal Letterman 19 Ryan Hunter-Reay Ed Carpenter 20 Conor Daly Meyer Shank 21 Helio Castroneves Meyer Shank 22 Sting Ray Robb Dale Coyne with HMD 23 Agustin Canapino Juncos Hollinger 24 Santino Ferrucci AJ Foyt 25 Felix Rosenqvist Arrow McLaren 26 Benjamin Pedersen AJ Foyt 27 Marcus Ericsson Chip Ganassi Retired

Race report

Weekend still full of entertainment and twists in the ninth round of the season Mid-Ohioalready characterized by a shiver during free practice due to a bad accident that occurred in Simon Pagenaud. Although the Frenchman got out of his car conscious and without serious consequences, however, he was declared unfit by the medical commission, which is why the number 60 of the Meyer Shank team was replaced both for qualifying and for the race by Conor Daly.

Scary incident in practice 2 for @simonpagenaud. Pagenaud has been seen and released. #INDYCAR // #Honda200 pic.twitter.com/0tmi9IOgGs — NTT INDYCAR SERIES (@IndyCar) July 1, 2023

Qualifications that, for the second time in a row, have seen the protagonist Colton Hertha, poleman again after setting the best time also in the last round at Road America. As then, the start rewarded the American of the Andretti team in front of Rahal, Kirkwood and Palou, with the top-4 remaining unchanged after the start also due to the effect of a very narrow and difficult track for overtaking manoeuvres. The proof was already presented during the first lap with the departure of Marcus Ericsson, direct follower of championship leader Alex Palou. The Swede of the Chip Ganassi team comes into contact with his compatriot Felix Rosenqvist, forced to return to the pits due to the tire mark left by the winner of the 2022 500 Miglia on the aeroscreen. While Rosenqvist manages to resume the race, Ericsson suffers damage such as to raise the white flag, thus realizing the first unexpected event.

A retreat that therefore offers the great opportunity to Palou to be able to further extend in the general classification, even if the Spaniard initially fails to enter the podium area after the green flag. Over the next ten laps Rahal gets close to the points leader, and so does the 2021 champion up Kirkwood. While the fight for the first position knows no updates, Palou on the contrary manages to virtually get on the podium on lap 19, not without a slight contact with the American after an overtaking on the outside that sends the latter into a spin and does drop back to ninth position. With free air in front of him, Palou closes the gap from Herta and Rahal, which proves to be of fundamental importance on lap 30, when the Catalan makes his first pit stop after the one made by the two leading drivers, returning to the lead of the standings ahead of Herta and an excellent Dixon, who had opted for a strategy different. Palou further increases his gap, only to find the Dane in front of him Benjamin Pedersen. The latter, lapped, blocks the attempts to overtake the Spaniard, without however violating the race regulations; in IndyCar, except in special cases at the discretion of the Race Direction, the lapped drivers are not obliged to give up the position to those who are not fighting with them, contrary to what happens in Formula 1. A risk of losing ground that Palou nullifies shortly before lap 55, then returning to the pits together with Dixon. In this way the second and last parenthesis of the pit stops opens, which however compromises any chance of victory for Herta, thanks to a drive through for not respecting the speed limits in the pit lane. Rahal was also bad, returning in eighth position following an error made by his mechanics during the tire change. With these episodes, Palou thus manages to maintain the leadership followed by Dixon and Will Power twenty laps from the end, with the top-3 remaining stable until the checkered flag. Thanks to this success, the Spaniard gets the third consecutive victory (the eighth in his career) after Detroit and Road America, and takes advantage of Ericsson’s misstep, as well as the 12th place by Newgarden (started from 15th place on the grid) to strengthen his leadership in the general standings, now fixed at 110 points on the new ‘vice’ Dixon. It’s a party too Chip Ganassiwhich embodies a shotgun with Dixon’s 2nd place.

IndyCar/Driver Standings Post Mid-Ohio 2023 (Round 9)

POS. PILOT TEAM POINTS 1 Alex Palou Chip Ganassi 377 2 Scott Dixon Chip Ganassi 267 3 Josef Newgarden Penske 261 4 Marcus Ericsson Chip Ganassi 255 5 Pato O’Ward Arrow McLaren 250 6 Scott McLaughlin Penske 229 7 Will Power Penske 226 8 Alexander Rossi Arrow McLaren 216 9 Colton Hertha Andretti 204 10 Christian Lundgaard Rahal Letterman 194 11 Kyle Kirkwood Andretti 177 12 Romain Grosjean Andretti 167 13 Felix Rosenqvist Arrow McLaren 163 14 Graham Rahal Rahal Letterman 145 15 Callum Ilott Juncos Hollinger 142 16 Rinus VeeKay Ed Carpenter 141 17 Marcus Armstrong Chip Ganassi 130 18 Santino Ferrucci AJ Foyt 125 19 David Malukas Dale Coyne with HMD 124 20 Helio Castroneves Meyer Shank 104 21 Devlin DeFrancesco Andretti 104 22 Conor Daly Meyer Shank 98 23 Agustin Canapino Juncos Hollinger 95 24 Jack Harvey Rahal Letterman 95 25 Simon Pagenaud Meyer Shank 88 26 Benjamin Pedersen AJ Foyt 75 27 Sting Ray Robb Dale Coyne with HMD 71 28 Ryan Hunter-Reay Dreyer & Reinbold 44 29 Takuma Sato Chip Ganassi 37 30 Ed Carpenter Ed Carpenter 27 31 Tony Canaan Penske 18 32 Marco Andretti Andretti 13 33 Katherine Law Rahal Letterman 5 34 RC Enerson Abel Motorsports 5 See also Ferrari Thoroughbred Test Drive | The test of the V12 with high wheels

Next appointment

After three races held on street or road circuits, the series will continue on this type of track in two weeks’ time, before returning to an oval the following weekend. Specifically, to welcome the IndyCar from 14 to 16 July will be a non-US venue for the first and only time this season, and more specifically theExhibition Place of the Canadian city of Toronto.