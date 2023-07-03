Mid-Ohio 2023, order of arrival
|POS.
|PILOT
|TEAM
|LAPS
|1
|Alex Palou
|Chip Ganassi
|80
|2
|Scott Dixon
|Chip Ganassi
|3
|Will Power
|Penske
|4
|Christian Lundgaard
|Rahal Letterman
|5
|Scott McLaughlin
|Penske
|6
|David Malukas
|Dale Coyne with HMD
|7
|Graham Rahal
|Rahal Letterman
|8
|Pato O’Ward
|Arrow McLaren
|9
|Marcus Armstrong
|Chip Ganassi
|10
|Alexander Rossi
|Arrow McLaren
|11
|Colton Hertha
|Andretti
|12
|Josef Newgarden
|Penske
|13
|Romain Grosjean
|Andretti
|14
|Devlin DeFrancesco
|Andretti
|15
|Rinus VeeKay
|Ed Carpenter
|16
|Callum Ilott
|Juncos Hollinger
|17
|Kyle Kirkwood
|Andretti
|18
|Jack Harvey
|Rahal Letterman
|19
|Ryan Hunter-Reay
|Ed Carpenter
|20
|Conor Daly
|Meyer Shank
|21
|Helio Castroneves
|Meyer Shank
|22
|Sting Ray Robb
|Dale Coyne with HMD
|23
|Agustin Canapino
|Juncos Hollinger
|24
|Santino Ferrucci
|AJ Foyt
|25
|Felix Rosenqvist
|Arrow McLaren
|26
|Benjamin Pedersen
|AJ Foyt
|27
|Marcus Ericsson
|Chip Ganassi
|Retired
Race report
Weekend still full of entertainment and twists in the ninth round of the season Mid-Ohioalready characterized by a shiver during free practice due to a bad accident that occurred in Simon Pagenaud. Although the Frenchman got out of his car conscious and without serious consequences, however, he was declared unfit by the medical commission, which is why the number 60 of the Meyer Shank team was replaced both for qualifying and for the race by Conor Daly.
Scary incident in practice 2 for @simonpagenaud.
Pagenaud has been seen and released. #INDYCAR // #Honda200 pic.twitter.com/0tmi9IOgGs
— NTT INDYCAR SERIES (@IndyCar) July 1, 2023
Qualifications that, for the second time in a row, have seen the protagonist Colton Hertha, poleman again after setting the best time also in the last round at Road America. As then, the start rewarded the American of the Andretti team in front of Rahal, Kirkwood and Palou, with the top-4 remaining unchanged after the start also due to the effect of a very narrow and difficult track for overtaking manoeuvres. The proof was already presented during the first lap with the departure of Marcus Ericsson, direct follower of championship leader Alex Palou. The Swede of the Chip Ganassi team comes into contact with his compatriot Felix Rosenqvist, forced to return to the pits due to the tire mark left by the winner of the 2022 500 Miglia on the aeroscreen. While Rosenqvist manages to resume the race, Ericsson suffers damage such as to raise the white flag, thus realizing the first unexpected event.
Swedish Slam on Lap 1.@Ericsson_Marcus and @FRosenqvist come together. #INDYCAR // #Honda200 pic.twitter.com/zDBhjkhSs3
— NTT INDYCAR SERIES (@IndyCar) July 2, 2023
A retreat that therefore offers the great opportunity to Palou to be able to further extend in the general classification, even if the Spaniard initially fails to enter the podium area after the green flag. Over the next ten laps Rahal gets close to the points leader, and so does the 2021 champion up Kirkwood. While the fight for the first position knows no updates, Palou on the contrary manages to virtually get on the podium on lap 19, not without a slight contact with the American after an overtaking on the outside that sends the latter into a spin and does drop back to ninth position. With free air in front of him, Palou closes the gap from Herta and Rahal, which proves to be of fundamental importance on lap 30, when the Catalan makes his first pit stop after the one made by the two leading drivers, returning to the lead of the standings ahead of Herta and an excellent Dixon, who had opted for a strategy different. Palou further increases his gap, only to find the Dane in front of him Benjamin Pedersen. The latter, lapped, blocks the attempts to overtake the Spaniard, without however violating the race regulations; in IndyCar, except in special cases at the discretion of the Race Direction, the lapped drivers are not obliged to give up the position to those who are not fighting with them, contrary to what happens in Formula 1. A risk of losing ground that Palou nullifies shortly before lap 55, then returning to the pits together with Dixon. In this way the second and last parenthesis of the pit stops opens, which however compromises any chance of victory for Herta, thanks to a drive through for not respecting the speed limits in the pit lane. Rahal was also bad, returning in eighth position following an error made by his mechanics during the tire change. With these episodes, Palou thus manages to maintain the leadership followed by Dixon and Will Power twenty laps from the end, with the top-3 remaining stable until the checkered flag. Thanks to this success, the Spaniard gets the third consecutive victory (the eighth in his career) after Detroit and Road America, and takes advantage of Ericsson’s misstep, as well as the 12th place by Newgarden (started from 15th place on the grid) to strengthen his leadership in the general standings, now fixed at 110 points on the new ‘vice’ Dixon. It’s a party too Chip Ganassiwhich embodies a shotgun with Dixon’s 2nd place.
IndyCar/Driver Standings Post Mid-Ohio 2023 (Round 9)
|POS.
|PILOT
|TEAM
|POINTS
|1
|Alex Palou
|Chip Ganassi
|377
|2
|Scott Dixon
|Chip Ganassi
|267
|3
|Josef Newgarden
|Penske
|261
|4
|Marcus Ericsson
|Chip Ganassi
|255
|5
|Pato O’Ward
|Arrow McLaren
|250
|6
|Scott McLaughlin
|Penske
|229
|7
|Will Power
|Penske
|226
|8
|Alexander Rossi
|Arrow McLaren
|216
|9
|Colton Hertha
|Andretti
|204
|10
|Christian Lundgaard
|Rahal Letterman
|194
|11
|Kyle Kirkwood
|Andretti
|177
|12
|Romain Grosjean
|Andretti
|167
|13
|Felix Rosenqvist
|Arrow McLaren
|163
|14
|Graham Rahal
|Rahal Letterman
|145
|15
|Callum Ilott
|Juncos Hollinger
|142
|16
|Rinus VeeKay
|Ed Carpenter
|141
|17
|Marcus Armstrong
|Chip Ganassi
|130
|18
|Santino Ferrucci
|AJ Foyt
|125
|19
|David Malukas
|Dale Coyne with HMD
|124
|20
|Helio Castroneves
|Meyer Shank
|104
|21
|Devlin DeFrancesco
|Andretti
|104
|22
|Conor Daly
|Meyer Shank
|98
|23
|Agustin Canapino
|Juncos Hollinger
|95
|24
|Jack Harvey
|Rahal Letterman
|95
|25
|Simon Pagenaud
|Meyer Shank
|88
|26
|Benjamin Pedersen
|AJ Foyt
|75
|27
|Sting Ray Robb
|Dale Coyne with HMD
|71
|28
|Ryan Hunter-Reay
|Dreyer & Reinbold
|44
|29
|Takuma Sato
|Chip Ganassi
|37
|30
|Ed Carpenter
|Ed Carpenter
|27
|31
|Tony Canaan
|Penske
|18
|32
|Marco Andretti
|Andretti
|13
|33
|Katherine Law
|Rahal Letterman
|5
|34
|RC Enerson
|Abel Motorsports
|5
Next appointment
After three races held on street or road circuits, the series will continue on this type of track in two weeks’ time, before returning to an oval the following weekend. Specifically, to welcome the IndyCar from 14 to 16 July will be a non-US venue for the first and only time this season, and more specifically theExhibition Place of the Canadian city of Toronto.
