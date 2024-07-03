Weekend between Europe and USA

This weekend will once again be a time of major motorsport events around the world: from the races on European soil with Formula 1 and MotoGP (along with their respective lead categories) to the great return of IndyCar to the United States, with a race that will go down in history regardless of the final result.

The way to hybrid

For the first time in the top overseas open-wheel category, in fact, a weekend will be held with single-seaters powered by Chevrolet and Honda engines 2.2-liter twin-turbo V6which will kick off the hybrid era of IndyCar. Added to this huge innovation is also that of the push to passwhich will no longer be limited by the time available but can be exploited by the drivers based on the energy they manage to accumulate through braking and deceleration during a lap.

In short, there are several factors that will make this round unmissable for fans of the series, also favored by the time zone. The race, live on Sky Sports One and streaming on NOW TVwill in fact start Sunday 7th July to the 8.15pmin prime time. It is worth noting the absence of Luca Ghiotto, who will not continue with Dale Coyne at the end of the agreement reached with the team. In his place will be Toby Sowery, with the other sessions of the weekend that can be followed, by subscription, on IndyCar Livewith commentary exclusively in English.

Mid-Ohio 2024: TV schedule (Italian time)

Friday 5th July

10.20pm – Free Practice 1 (live on IndyCar Live)

Saturday 6th July

5:50 p.m. – Free Practice 2 (live on IndyCar Live)

10:00 PM – Qualifying (live on IndyCar Live)

Sunday 7th July

8.15pm – Race (live on Sky Sport Uno and streaming on NOW TV)