Another street circuit

Two weeks after Alex Palou’s spectacular Road America success, IndyCar is back on track this weekend once again on a street circuit, moving from the authentic Wisconsin setting to that of Mid-Ohio. Contrary to other categories, which in the month of July reduce their commitments in the championship, the stage in the town of Lexington will be the first of the four scheduled this month, which in fact projects the series into the second half of this season, being the ninth of seventeen total appointments on the calendar.

The track

Opened in 1962, Mid-Ohio was home to the first CART championship event (now called IndyCar) in 1980. Even with a stop from 1981 to 1982 and from 2004 to 2006, the track can be considered one of the most present ever in the history of this category, which was also home to four Italian successes, two per pilot. In the 80s it was indeed Theo Fabi to win the 1983 and 1989 editions, followed in the following decade by Alexander Zanardi, winner in the two-year period 1996-1997. In the midst of these triumphs, the layout of the circuit was modified for the first time in 1990, to then undergo a second change in 2006, with interventions that made the organization of two-wheeled competitions feasible.

How to get there

The month of June was undoubtedly dedicated to Alex Paloucapable of winning the last two appointments a Detroit and in the aforementioned Road America, resolved in favor of the Spaniard after a duel in the closing laps with Colton Herta. Thanks to these affirmations, which increased the number of seasonal victories for the Chip Ganassi team driver to three, the 2021 champion is also at the top of the general classificationwith a gap of 74 points on the Swede Marcus Ericsson.

TV schedules

Free practice and qualifying, as occurred throughout the first part of the season, will be available exclusively in streaming on Indy Car Live, which can only be accessed by subscribing to a subscription. The race, on the contrary, will instead be broadcast by Sky Sports Summer (channel 201) starting at 19:30 Italian.