A week that promises to be hot for Italy with temperatures close to those of July, beware of sudden downpours

Riccardo Cristilli – Rome

By the sea, in the mountains or in the city Mid-August will be marked by heat and sun throughout Italy. The forecast for August 15th they speak of a “Nero”, as this new anti-cyclone has been renamed, who has taken up residence in Italy and remained there for a few days.

Mid-August with the heat but… — Dominate the hot mid-August over Italytherefore, as Antonio Sanò da explains ilMeteo.it. But not only that, because this anticyclone is determined to stay in our country for a long time and the heat will last at least until August 23-24, but it is very likely that it will hold out for a long time. According to the forecasts, the 15th of August will be marked by good weather but we must pay attention to local thunderstorms with hailstorms that could affect some areas of Alto Adige, Trentino and Veneto. The anticyclone Nerone will position itself on the Centre-North with the South which will be crossed by northern currents which should mitigate the temperatures. It won’t be particularly anomalous temperatures, however, 33-35° maximum between Milan, Perugia, Florence, Bologna are not unexpected for the period. Rome at least until August 18 will remain between 33-34 degrees maximum, then the maximum 36-37 degrees should easily be exceeded. See also WRC | Rovanpera wins the Rally of Croatia on the last breath

…the peak is yet to come — THE 40th they should touch each other inland areas of Sardinia, hit by a new heat wave like in July. Night temperatures throughout Italy will not drop below 25-23°. But the worst is yet to come. According to forecasts the North-Central will hit peak heat next weekend. Starting Friday, temperatures will be decidedly above average with peaks of up to 38-40° between Florence, Bologna and Rome. The Center-South, on the other hand, will be protected from northern currents and at least until Monday 21 should not be affected by a sharp rise in temperatures.

the forecasts for 15-16 August — Without thinking too much about the long run in the day of August thunderstorms are forecast only in Tentino Alto Adige and Cadore, for the rest sun and heat everywhere, temperatures rising especially in the central north, while in the south the heat will not be so excessive. The same will happen on August 16, a day in which thunderstorms will be sporadic only in the Alps. More intense heat in the Centre-North, normal in the South instead.