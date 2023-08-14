Of Maria Giovanna Faiella

Closed and open health services (from “continuity of care” to tourist medical guard in holiday resorts). When is it really necessary to go to the emergency room? Why the «Where are U» app is useful

Who to contact if you have a health problem in mid-August? The studies of family doctors and paediatricians of free choice they are closedi, as indeed happens on other public holidays. P

may be openInstead, primary care outpatient clinics And Houses of Health where they are present in the area: to check it, you can consult the website of the Local Health Authority or the Region. In any case, basic health care is guaranteed by the continuity of care service (former medical guard) And, in case of emergencies and emergencies, from the Emergency Department

.

Care continuity service: how it works If you need medical assistance on August 15th not urgent but not postponeable

to the next day –

when the attending physician’s surgery reopens -, it must contact the Continuity Assistance Service (former medical guard) by calling the telephone number dedicated that can be found on the Asl or Region website.

The continuity of care doctor, based on the assessment of the health need expressed by the patient, can give telephone advicecarry out the visit to the clinic (where possible) or at home; prescribe medications indicated for therapies that cannot be postponed; propose hospitalization in the hospital.

In general, the continuity of care service is free but in some Regions it could be fee for non-residents (both outpatient and home visits). Depending on the Region of residence, a reimbursement by your local health authority, so it's better keep the receipt.

Tourist medical guard In many holiday resort in the high season the service is activated tourist medical guard to assist i non-residents. It also works in mid-August during the day instead in the night hours (from 20 to 8) it is necessary to contact the continuity of care service even if, in some cases, the two services coincide and the clinics are the same.

The tourist medical guard home visits, if needed. Usually you pay a ticket to use the service and, even in this case, it’s good keep the receipt to request reimbursement from your Local Health Authority, if provided for by the Region of residence. In general, the cost of the visit it can fluctuate between 15-20 euros if carried out in the clinic, around 25 euros if at home.

When to call 118 (OR 112) or go to the emergency room If you need Immediate assistance in emergencies and urgencies – such as a sudden illness or an acute event or an accident of any nature – which they can cause serious consequences or endanger life itself, it is necessary call 118 (or 112 where it is active

) or go (or be accompanied) directly to Emergency room.

This service deputy for health emergencies, spontaneous or traumatic, which require immediate interventions, even in mid-August it must be used correctlyTherefore not for non-urgent issues which can be resolved by the medical guard, or chronic that is, that have been dragging on for some time, such as a pain in the knee or a cough. Remember, then, that in the emergency room visits are not carried out in order of arrival, but according to the seriousness of the clinical conditions.

Increased activity in tourist locations Explains Fabio De Iaco, president of the Italian Society of Emergency-Urgency Medicine (Simeu): «In mid-August in the non-tourist cities, since they depopulate, decreases the total number of accesses at the emergency room

but they often come elderly alone due to non-urgent health problems but for type problems welfare and/or social: they cannot be sent home since there is no one to take care of them, their family members or carers being on vacation. On the contrary – continues De Iaco – there is avery high mobility towards tourist locations where the activity in the emergency room increases but often the staff is not adapted to the summer needs; Furthermore, the accesses to the emergency and urgent facilities they can increase due to trauma and accidents of all kinds (for example by motorbike, by the sea, in the mountains), related to free time and recreation, or because

of heat-related illness».

Waiting time They stretchthen also waiting times to be visited. For this reason, the president of Simeu repeats once again: «It seems trivial to say it but, if a code has been assigned (for example, green) which indicates a minor urgency and you also wait two hours for the visit, it is because date p

withdrawal to critically ill or life threatening patients. The priority code – Dr. De Iaco points out – comes attributed based on the assessment of severity of the patient by nurses specifically trained in triage, which is a method for identifying those patients who need to be seen before others due to serious clinical conditions".

The “traffic light” of health (with 5 priority codes) In practice, triage is aimed at avoid serious patients waiting for precious minutes for life.With the new «National guidelines on intra-hospital triage», in force since 2019, have become five priority codes (and no longer four as in the past):



– code 1 (red) which indicates «emergency» and danger to life, therefore maximum priority with immediate entry



in the visiting room;

– code 2 (orange) for the emergencies (potentially life threatening);



–



code 3 (light blue), «deferrable urgency»;

–

code 4 (green), «minor urgency»;

–

code 5 (white), which indicates «not urgent»

.





The “Where are U” app is useful If you haven’t already done so, you should download the (free) application to your mobile «Where are

u»

official app of the number of emergency «112

». In the Regions where the Single Response Centers are operational, once you have registered with your name, surname, mobile phone number, L



‘application allows you to make an emergency call

with automatic sending of data to the Central operator

therefore to be located thanks to the phone’s GPS positioning system and receive timely help even if you are unable to explain where you are.

