Lots of heat, sultriness and even the risk of some thunderstorms in various regions: these are the weather forecasts for August 15th for Italy. The main actor that will condition the weather in the central week of August will be the notorious African anticyclone called ‘Nero’ which, from within the Sahara desert, will stretch towards Europe and the Mediterranean Sea as early as Monday 14. In reality, points out iLMeteo.it the effects will be felt on part of Italy as early as Sunday the 13th.

During the day of August 15th (Tuesday 15 August) the heat will be felt in particular on the Tyrrhenian regions and on the two major islands where the thermal values ​​will widely reach over 34-36°C during the afternoon hours. Even in cities like Florence or Rome peaks of up to 37°C can be reached. Furthermore, we do not exclude that in the inland areas of Sardinia it is possible to reach maximum peaks above 40-42°C.

The heat will make the heat even more unbearable. Cooler and unstable currents descending from the North Atlantic could be able to breach, with the risk of thunderstorms especially during the day of Wednesday 16th.