Tragedy in August in the province of Bergamo: 21-year-old boy drowns in Lake Endine, in Val Callina, in the late morning of Monday 15 August. He was swimming a few meters away from the shore when he suddenly disappeared and never emerged from those waters. His body has already been recovered.

The boy was with family and friends on the banks of the lake in Val Cavallina, in the province of Bergamoto spend a pleasant day of August in the cool, but when a tragedy occurred that left everyone in shock.

The boy was bathing a few meters away from the shore. Family and friends said that suddenly the boy disappeared in the waters of the Lombard lake. Not seeing him re-emerge, they immediately called for help who promptly reached the place of the last sighting.

The Fire Brigade and the Treviglio Volunteer Diving Unit intervened on the site, starting the research. Unfortunately, however, there was nothing for the 21-year-old boy to do: rescuers found his body 3/4 meters deep in the lake.

THE health care of the Red Cross of Entratico and the Bergamo medical car, which intervened together with the firefighters and divers, could not help but ascertain the death of the young man. On the spot also the Carabinieri of Clusone who made the findings of the case and listened to the witnesses.

Photo source from Pixabay

21-year-old boy drowns in Lake Endine: investigations underway

The Clusone Carabinieri are also awaiting the results of the autopsy to understand if the 21-year-old boy died of an illness or drowned for other reasons.

The military are trying to reconstruct the story and must understand if he knew how to swim and if he had reached a place where he did not touch, drowning and unable to stay afloat.