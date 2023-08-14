La Spezia – Summer festivals, there is something for all tastes. From the coast to the hinterland, the flavors of traditional cuisine become the protagonists of the mid-August of La Spezia. But festival also means community, memory, folklore. Under the stars. After the pandemic, many of these have disappeared. Due to management difficulties or because there hasn’t been a generational change among the volunteers who organize these events. Festivals and gastronomic events, however, will not be lacking even in this mid-August bridge.

The party of the emigrant and the asado

The queen of zero kilometer gastronomy will be the Val di Vara. With some now “historic” events. “Festa dell’Emigrante” today and tomorrow, Monday 14 and Tuesday 15, in Veppo. Under the chestnut trees of the Roccolo wood, the handmade ravioli, with the recipe of the grandmothers, have been served for 42 years to pay homage to the history of emigration that has affected this inland area. But there will be many other specialties. Dinner and disco under the stars, this evening special guest Marco Bresciani, tomorrow also at lunch from 12. The 53rd edition of the Asado Festival is underway in Piana Battolla, in the municipality of Follo. We have dinner every evening up to and including Wednesday, tomorrow and the day after tomorrow also for lunch, in the town square. Tonight DJ set with Max Giampaoli, tomorrow ballroom dancing with Ipanema orchestra and fireworks.

The stars of Maissana

In Maissana on the eve of August 15th under the stars in Campore, with a festival dedicated to the “Night of San Lorenzo 2023”. From 7pm, with sgabei, asado, porchetta and sausages. Thursday 17 August is celebrated San Rocchino in Santa Maria di Lagorara. From 18.30 the Wizard Joe and then the festival with minestrone, asado and porchetta. For the Tavarone mushroom festival, now in its 51st edition, we will have to wait for the weekend of 25-27 August. The festival dedicated to the Panigazzi in Bolano will continue until tomorrow: opening of the food stalls at 7pm in Piazza Castello.

The organic valley

Local and organic specialities, from cheeses to meat from the Val di Vara, next weekend in Zignago: from 19 to 20 the Farmer’s Culture Festival returns, on the Vezzanelli meadows, at the foot of Monte Dragnone. Not only cuisine, but the event, now in its 17th edition, focuses on debates dedicated to productions and the territory, workshops, animal exhibitions, games for all ages, music under the stars.

On the Riviera

Moving towards the sea, there are plenty of appointments that convince lovers of good food and open-air parties. Worth noting is the Ferragosto in Borgata, organized at the Grazie in the public gardens, today with land and sea menus to take away and sgabei. Even the Arci Borgata Marinara Lerici offers a party based on the muscles of the gulf. Today August 14, with DJ set. Montaretto celebrates August 15th: in the small hamlet of Bonassola on the 15th and 16th, food stands open from 7pm with focaccia with Recco-type cheese, grilled meat, sgabei and much more. Lottery in favor of the church of Reggimonti and free shuttle bus from Bonassola. On mid-August dj set, while on the 16th he orchestrates the Caravels. Meanwhile, in Framura, registrations have started for the Festa del Turista, on August 19, with bruschetta, minestrone, trofie with pesto, cheeses and jam. From 5pm in the locality of Costa, with a shuttle bus from the church square. In Pieve di Trebiano until this evening, August 14, the festival of San Rocco. From 18.30 stuffed mussels, vegetable pies, seafood spaghetti and other specialities. Music by Ora4 Acoustic Soul Band. Until midnight parking and shuttle from Romito church.

in Lunigiana

Also not to be missed are the offers offered by nearby Lunigiana. In Fornoli di Villafranca 34th festival of Focccetto until tomorrow, at the Anspi La Compagnia club, with live music. Half a century in the round for the Panigaccio festival, in the Gaggio di Podenzana park, until 16 August. In Bardine di San Terenzo festival of Fried Polenta until tomorrow, with ravioli, tagliatelle, tripe, polenta and goat, as well as dancing. In Bagnone, even today, good food and music in the square of Santa Maria with Bagnone Wine and Food. In Selva di Filetto today and tomorrow Street Food until midnight and itinerant market on August 15th. Don’t forget the 45th Pattona festival in Agnino, with typical products, music and orchestra, from 18 to 27 August.