Demand is high but seasonal workers are nowhere to be found

The Fondazione Studi Consulenti del Lavoro has raised the alarm of entrepreneurs in the tourism and catering sector: the enormous difficulty in finding the useful number of workers to face the summer season with the peak of Mid-August. The demand is for nearly 50,000 seasonal workers, but the 46% is nowhere to be found (about 22 thousand).

The phenomenon of the shortage of profiles is a trend that will characterize the labor market in the next six months and that risks making 1 million and 350 thousand workers missing by 2026, in the face of a demand for 4.3 million seats to be filled. The shortage of cooks, waiters and beach operators (in August the percentage was 32%) represents an important slice of a widespread phenomenon, however, also among other profiles (specialized construction workers, transport operators, technicians engineering), as reported the Ansa.

There are many factors responsible for the phenomenon, first of all the refusal of jobs a low remuneration. Then the introduction of the Basic incomeand above all a socio-cultural change which has led people to favor individual well-being. And last but not least, the historical imbalance between training supply and demand that intervenes to explain the difficulty in finding the more specialized profiles.

But it is not the only critical issue, once the employer has found the employee, he is overwhelmed by a substantial one informative to be filled in and sent to the worker during the hiring phase, as required by the Transparency decree transposition of the Community Directive 1152/2019 which will produce its effects on the eve of August 15th.

