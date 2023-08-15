Genoa – Since the late afternoon, traffic has increased in the direction of the big cities for the return from the August 15th bridge and from trips out of town. In particular, 3 kilometers of queue on the A24 between Castel Madama and Tivoli, in the direction of Rome, due to an accident were reported. Heavy traffic on the A7 Serravalle-Genoa between the connection with the A10 and Genova Ovest and a one kilometer queue due to an accident between Fabro and Orvieto, on the A1, in the direction of Naples.