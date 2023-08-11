Genoa – After the mild and cooler interlude of the last few hours, a new anticyclone which will bring days of torrid heat, even without the peak temperatures seen in July. And under the heat the great mid-August exodus is also about to start, with the black dot and heavy traffic on roads and highways. In anticipation of the increase in flows tomorrow morning, Saturday 12 August, Anas has decided to reduce the active construction sites along its network: 811 are suspended until the first weekend of September. Viabilità Italia foresees a black dot weekend with Saturday as the day of the beginning of the holidays, and therefore of travel and travel, for many Italians who choose the week of August 15th to rest.

Highlight day for travel along the main routes also on Sunday August 13th. The sections involved are, in a southerly direction, the main routes towards holiday resorts, in particular along the Adriatic, Tyrrhenian and Ionian ridges and at the border crossings towards France, Slovenia and Croatia, and out of urban centres. Anas also expects substantial traffic returning to the cities on Sunday afternoon. On Saturday 12 August, from 8 to 22 and on Sunday 13 August from 7.00 to 22.00, the transit ban for heavy vehicles is in force.

The traffic could concern in particular the main tourist itineraries: the A2 “Mediterranean highway” which crosses Campania, Basilicata and Calabria; the 106 Jonica and 18 Tirrena Inferiore state roads in Calabria; the A19 Palermo-Catania and A29 Palermo-Mazara del Vallo motorways in Sicily; the 131 Carlo Felice state road in Sardinia; the 148 Pontina state road in Lazio, a particularly busy artery which together with the SS7 “Appia” ensures connections between Rome and the tourist resorts of lower Lazio; the E45 itinerary (SS675 and SS3 bis) which involves Umbria, Tuscany, Emilia Romagna and connects the north east with central Italy; the SS1 Aurelia (Lazio, Tuscany and Liguria), SS16 Adriatica (Puglia, Molise, Abruzzo, Emilia-Romagna and Veneto) routes.

Finally, in the north, the RA13 and RA14 motorway junctions in Friuli-Venezia Giulia towards the border crossings, the SS36 of Lake Como and Spluga in Lombardy, the SS45 of Val Trebbia in Liguriathe SS26 of Valle D’Aosta and the SS309 Romea between Emilia-Romagna and Veneto and the SS 51 of Alemagna in Veneto.

Meanwhile in July, according to the Anas Traffic Observatory, traffic grew by 2% compared to last year with a peak in the south of +4%. On the heat front, already today the first two yellow dots indicate a pre-alert situation for the risk of heat waves in the cities of Perugia and Florence. Tomorrow i yellow stamps will concern 7 cities: Bologna, Bolzano, Brescia, Florence, Perugia, Rome and Turin. On Sunday they will rise to 9, namely Ancona, Bologna, Campobasso, Frosinone Milan, Rome, Turin, Trieste and Verona. Also on Sunday, the cities of Bolzano, Brescia, Florence and Perugia will go from yellow to orange. And it was a busy day on the front of the accidents: two motorcyclists died in the Ferrara area, both went off the road with their vehicles. In Palermo, another 44-year-old scooter driver who collided with a car lost his life. Two people were seriously injured in a collision that occurred in Teramo.

The singer was also among the victims of road accidents Nicola Macciò, 58 years old, aka Joe Perrino, who was hospitalized in serious condition in hospital following a violent impact that occurred this morning in Cagliari while he was riding his motorbike.