“Mid-August saw a slight increase in drownings and falls in the mountains, but this is not a surprising figure because this is the period of the summer in which, with the greater mobility of people, accidents increase. The Rescue too Alpino has reported a higher percentage of accidents in recent days. In large cities, the number of visits to emergency rooms is in line with the period, there was no particular alarm”. Thus to Adnkronos Salute Fabio De Iaco, president of Simeu (Italian Society of Emergency-Urgency Medicine), commenting on the accesses to the emergency rooms on August 15th.

On Lake Bolsena, a twenty-year-old drowned after diving from a pedal boat. In Cene in the Bergamo area, a 37-year-old man jumped into the Serio river and drowned. In Mandello del Lario, an 11-year-old girl drowned in the lake. It was a mid-August of accidents and victims even in the mountains, the National Alpine and Speleological Rescue Corps (CNSAS) confirmed an increasing trend with a concentration in the summer months of June (9.5%), July (14.6% ), August (16%) and September (10.1%).

“However, the personnel problems in the emergency rooms remain – recalls De Iaco – In September we will have to go back to work on the shortages. The competitions will also start again with the companies’ attempts to find personnel. But I don’t think there are ready solutions – he concludes – I hope instead that the work of the parliamentary commissions on the reform of emergency medicine will resume”.