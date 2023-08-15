Over a third of the tourist expenditure of Italians and foreigners in the summer of 2023 is destined for the table for a value exceeding 15 billion euros to consume meals in restaurants, pizzerias, trattorias or agritourisms, but also street food or food and wine souvenirs in markets , parties and festivals, barbecues and picnics. This is what Coldiretti estimates on the occasion of August 15th.

If the common protagonist throughout the boot is the watermelon, it ranges from the eggplant caponata, typically Sicilian, to Calabrian pork frittole, from pasta with duck sauce, a workhorse of Umbria, to Ferragosto zitoni, a typical characteristic pasta from the Amalfi coast topped with fresh and sun-dried tomatoes, from Ischia-style rabbit from the island in the Gulf of Naples to Belluno snails and goose porchetta from the Marches: these are some of the typical traditional menus that Italians, underlines Coldiretti, rediscover on this special day. An appointment that around half a million holidaymakers have chosen to spend on agritourism. If the zero-kilometre cuisine remains the most appreciated quality, what makes people choose agritourism, the agricultural organization points out, is the drive towards more sustainable tourism.

A scenario that demonstrates the centrality for the made in Italy holiday of the national food and wine heritage which is spread throughout the territory and on whose valorisation, Coldiretti specifies, many of the opportunities for economic and employment development depend. The table is confirmed as the true added value of the holiday in Italy, world leader in food and wine tourism being able to count on the greenest agriculture in Europe of 5450 specialties obtained according to traditional rules protracted over time for at least 25 years surveyed by the Regions, 316 PDO specialties / Igp recognized at community level and 415 Doc / Docg wines.