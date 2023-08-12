Almost 1 out of 2 Italians, around 48%, has decided to spend mid-August away from home by traveling to join relatives or friends, go on vacation by the sea, in the countryside and in the mountains or to take a simple trip, perhaps with a traditional picnic. This is what emerges from a Coldiretti/Ixè survey disclosed on the occasion of the black dot weekend on Italian roads, even if there is 20% of citizens who declare that they spend the Feast of the Assumption at home remarrying while for another 31 % it’s a day like any other and a 1% still don’t know what they’re going to do.

Today, August 12thon roads and highways it is foreseen in fact traffic at ‘critical’ level with a peak of movements especially towards the South. To facilitate road conditions, Anas reduced the over 1100 active construction sites by 74% for maintenance work along the relevant network.

Ferragosto – underlines Coldiretti – still remains the highlight of the holidays of the Italians, with 20 million of tourists this year have chosen to concentrate their holidays in the month of August despite concerns about rising inflation and the difficult international situation with the war in Ukraine.

Holidays 2023 record one clear preference for national destinations – continues the note – driven by a greater proximity to places of residence, by the desire to rediscover the beauties of Italy or by the desire to return to already known places where we have had a good time in previous years and where it is more peaceful than the environment , services and people. But – Coldiretti explains – there is also a 28% share of Italians, among those who travel, who have decided to spend a holiday abroad despite fears related to the difficult international situation, costs and inconveniences in air transport.

Self the sea with the heat is confirmed at the top of the ranking of favorite destinations, countryside and natural parks compete with the mountains for second place but – notes Coldiretti – also the cities of art, besieged above all by foreigners, are recovering ground. Also particularly appreciated are the alternative choices for getting to know – underlines Coldiretti – a so-called “minor” Italy with as many as 72% of Italians on holiday declaring that they visit the small villages, perhaps even just with a day trip.

The majority of Italians traveling – reports Coldiretti – have chosen to stay in their own homes, relatives and friends or in rented apartments, the hotel is recovering, placing itself in front of the bed and breakfasts but in the ranking of preferences, the 25 thousand agritourisms present in Italy are also very popular, driven according to Terranostra and Campagna Amica by the search for more sustainable tourism which has led the structures to also increase the offer of activities with innovative services for sportsmen, nostalgics, the curious and environmentalists, as well as cultural activities such as visits to archaeological or naturalistic or wellness itineraries.