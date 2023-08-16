Ferragosto today with accidents and victims, on a day characterized by a series of tragedies, especially in the mountains. An 81-year-old man from Vicenza died during a hike at the foot of Monte Obante, in the small Dolomites. Following a report, the Recoaro-Valdagno mountain rescue team went near Malga Lorecche where they found some people who were trying to revive the elderly man who had fallen ill. The rescue team tried to save the man for another thirty minutes, until the medical team of the Padua emergency helicopter arrived, who could do nothing but ascertain the death of the 81-year-old.

A 67-year-old hiker from Modena was found lifeless in Valsorda, in the area between Malga Valsorda and the Sieff bivouac, downstream from the path. From an initial reconstruction, the man may have slipped down a steep slope and with leaps of rocks. The last contact with his wife had taken place shortly after 5pm on 14 August, when the man had informed her that he had taken the wrong path back to Moena and that he was following another path along the Valsorda. Not seeing him return, his wife called 112 for help.

In Valtellina, a mushroom hunter was found dead, as reported by the Lombard national mountain and speleological rescue corps. The intervention began around midnight between 14 and 15 August due to the non-return of a 56-year-old mushroom hunter. He didn’t answer the phone and then the alarm went off. The teams of the Val Masino station have left; Como’s air rescue service was also on site, equipped with night vision goggles, which after several reconnaissance located the area. After receiving the coordinates, the teams reached the place and shortly after they found the man. The air ambulance has arrived from Bergamo for the recovery of the body, after the appropriate procedures. The intervention ended with the return of the teams.

A 26-year-old boy died at dawn on Monte Legnone. He was with two companions on the Direttissima. A boulder detached and overwhelmed him, causing him to fall for over a hundred meters. The alarm was immediately raised, the control unit sent the Como air rescue service to the scene; on a subsequent flight, another CNSAs helicopter rescue technician was boarded in Caiolo and brought to high altitude, to support the operations, which took place in a very complex context. The doctor, who arrived at the scene, confirmed the boy’s death. The other two youngsters were accompanied downstream by technicians from the Morbegno station. The Sagf (Mountain Rescue Guardia di Finanza) also attended.

An 89-year-old man lost his life today in the Paspardo area, in Valle Camonica. He had gone out for a walk but, not returning, the alarm went off. The mountain rescue teams of Breno, the mountain rescue of the Finance Police, the fire brigade and the civil protection searched the area, also with the help of the Finance Police helicopter equipped with a device capable of tracing the telephone signal. The man was spotted at the bottom of a rock leap, where he had fallen from a 25-metre drop.

Finally, there are fears for the fate of an 11-year-old girl who dived into Lake Como and never resurfaced. The little girl bathing with her older brother at the mouth of the Meria River when she disappeared. The beach of Mandello del Lario has been cordoned off and searches have been going on since the afternoon, with the help of divers from the fire brigade.