Microwave Oven is not just for heating food. In this, you can cook a wide variety of veg and non-veg food. You can make cakes and cookies in it. Potatoes and brinjal can be roasted for crispness. It is also very easy to make rice in it. You can roast or cook many things in it without oil. That is, if you have not yet purchased Microwave Oven on Amazon, then you have overcome the much needed appliance for the kitchen.

Microwave Oven on Amazon allows you to do cooking, baking, heating. Amazon Great Indian Festival In the sale, Microwave Oven on Amazon is getting branded and of very good quality. Heavy discounts are also being given on these. You can order them quickly so that you can take full advantage of the offer.

IFB 17 L Solo Microwave Oven (17PM MEC 1, White) :



This Microwave Oven on Amazon is good for small families and bachelors. This capacity is 17 liters. It has 3 auto cook menu options. The MRP of this Microwave Oven on Amazon is Rs 6,190 but if you order it from Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale, you will get a discount of 22%. You can order this for just Rs 4,355. Buy Now On Amazon

Bajaj 17 Liters Solo Microwave Oven with Mechanical Knob :



This Microwave Oven on Amazon has a mechanical knob and a cooking complete alarm. It consumes 1200 watts of power. It has 5 power levels from which you can control the temperature. The MRP of this Microwave Oven on Amazon is Rs 5,290 but you can order it from Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale at Deal of the Day offer at a discount of 30% for just Rs 3,699. Buy Now On Amazon

AmazonBasics 23 L Convection Microwave (Black) :



This Microwave Oven on Amazon offers 65 auto cook menu options with LED display digital control. It also has a child lock function for safety. It has a capacity of 23 liters and is good enough for a family of 3-4 members. You can order this Microwave Oven on Amazon with MRP of Rs 15,999 at a 56% heavy discount at just Rs 6,999. Buy Now On Amazon

LG 28 L Convection Microwave Oven (MC2846BG, Black, With Starter Kit) :



The capacity of this Microwave Oven on Amazon is 28 liters, this will also cater to the needs of a large family. In this you can do cooking, baking, grilling, reheating, defrosting. It has a touch keypad membrane control which is easy to clean. You can order this Microwave Oven on Amazon for Rs 11,849. By the way, its MRP is Rs 14,990, on which a discount of 21% is being given here. Buy Now On Amazon

Panasonic 20L Solo Microwave Oven (NN-ST26JMFDG, Silver, 51 Auto Menus) :



This Microwave Oven on Amazon occupies very little space in your kitchen but there is plenty of space inside it. Its capacity is 20 liters. It has a touch keypad control membrane. The MRP of this Microwave Oven on Amazon is 7,690 rupees but you can order it from Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale at a discount of 31% for just Rs 5,290. Buy Now On Amazon

note : Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale To shop here Click Do it

Disclaimer: NBT journalists have not written this article.