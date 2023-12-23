The new rules pose some limits specific to online spending, so much so that investors in the sector literally went into panic, burning almost 80 billion of the value of the two largest Chinese video game companies while trying to evaluate the impact of this epochal decision for the industry.

Last Friday Chinese government announced some new laws aimed at slowing down microtransactions of video games. This is a series of measures so profound that they literally risk destroying them, dealing a huge blow to the video game market, particularly the mobile one.

Many financiers are worried about the new Chinese rules

We are talking about really stringent rules: online games will no longer be able to give daily rewards to those who connect every day, to those who spend for the first time and to those who spend several times consecutively. That is, all those rapacious gambling mechanics that encourage returning to play several times, typical of free-to-play games, especially mobile ones (but not only), are curbed.

The emergence of the draft of the new measures caused the shares of Tencent Holdings, the world's largest video game company, fell by 16% in the space of a few minutes, while those of NetEase, the second largest, fell by 25%.

According to analysts, the collapse is not only due to the provision itself, but also to the new political interest in the sector, which has once again become heavy and exerts enormous pressure.

When asked about the impact of the draft rules, the vice president of Tencent Games, Vigo Zhang, said Tencent will not have to “majorly change its business model or operations” for games. He then added that the company strictly followed the rules.

NetEase she declined to comment on the new rules.

These, in addition to reducing rewards, also require games to set limits on the purchase of in-game currency for users. “Removing these incentives will likely reduce daily active users and in-app revenue, and could ultimately force publishers to fundamentally rethink their design and monetization strategies,” said Ivan Su, an analyst at Morningstar. Prize chests and auctions on in-game items are also prohibited. In short, a complete squeeze that risks making what is one of the top markets in the world for free-to-play and similar much less attractive.