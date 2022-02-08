We all understood that the wind was about to change within the videogame market microtransactions have now become a norm and services able to make the big voice like Xbox Game Pass. Finally we also have a translation in figures, and they are really impressive.

According to a report by NPD Group, of the total sales of video games, including stand alone content and DLC of various kinds, 60% comes from microtransactions and subscriptions. To understand how this figure indicates a change in trend, just go to 2016, the year in which this value did not exceed 30%. The new payment methods to take advantage of these products therefore seem to have been absorbed by the public, after long periods of resistance.

This value is expected to increase further, especially if Sony really launches its own service similar to Microsoft’s. But the GaaS will also grow in number, so let’s get ready for a future in which the single experience will probably be a distant memory.

Source: gamepur.com