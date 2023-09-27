In a tiny bed cornered in a gloomy 15-square-meter room, a sick woman alternates coughing and moaning. You can only see her back because she has her face turned against the wall. An awning protects it from mosquitoes. When she sits up in her bed, she shows her wrists bandaged up to the tips of her fingers, in such a way that she does not seem to have them, but rather that her hand ends up as if it were made of wood.

This character from the play Negative suffers from leprosy, one of the 20 neglected tropical diseases that today more than 1.6 billion people in the world suffer from. A figure that, for yet another year, the Anesvad Foundation, which this Tuesday inaugurated in Madrid the tenth edition of the cycle of microtheater Wherever you are born. Right to healthto raise awareness about these evils and the importance of universal access to health care.

The exhibition, made up of 12 works, seeks to sensitize viewers about the physical and psychological consequences suffered by the population of tropical areas who suffer from skin conditions such as Buruli ulcer, leprosy, yaws (which affects the faces and deforms the legs of the sick, most of them children) or lymphatic filariasis (a parasitic disease transmitted by mosquitoes, known as elephant’s foot disease). These diseases, although they are rarely fatal, “envelop those who suffer from them in a spiral of poverty and lack of health that prevents them from moving forward,” explained Paula Paunero, an education technician for social transformation at Anesvad, who has been working since more than 50 years ago to guarantee access to health in impoverished countries.

In some areas of Africa, ignorance of tropical diseases results in stigma for those who suffer from them. Paunera points out that “it is often believed that it is witchcraft or the evil eye”. To combat this misinformation, Anesvad missions on this continent offer treatment to the sick, while the organization carries out awareness campaigns among the population about the causes and consequences of these conditions. A task that “is much more difficult than making a diagnosis,” says Paunera.

The plays last approximately 15 minutes and take place in small rooms three meters long by three meters wide. The spectators are part of some scenes and the actors are within reach, which builds an intimate atmosphere that favors empathy and sensitivity to the subject.

One of the works of the microtheater series ‘Nazcas donde nazcas. Right to health’. ANESVAD

The series began on September 26 and will continue until October 8 at the Microteatro space in Madrid. Tickets are priced at five euros – with a discount for purchasing packages for several functions – and can be purchased at the Microtheater website.

The works will continue their tour in Bilbao, for the second consecutive year, as part of the fair saturday festival, from November 24 to 26. And performances will also be offered in Barcelona and Santiago de Compostela.

